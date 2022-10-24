Newcastle College continues to bridge the gap between curriculum and careers

NEWCASTLE College is adding T-Levels to its further education offering, to help further align its curriculum to regional employment needs and prepare students for entering the workforce.

Young people preparing to leave school next year are now able to apply for a place on one of ten new T-Levels, to begin in September 2023. T-Levels are a technical alternative to A Levels and are designed in collaboration with employers to offer young people the skills and knowledge relevant to industry needs, by bringing classroom lessons and work experience together.



Equivalent to three A Levels, a T-Level focuses on vocational skills and can help young people progress into skilled employment, higher study or apprenticeships. On a two-year T-Level programme, learners spend 80% of their time in the classroom and 20% on a work placement, ensuring they develop the practical skills and experience that employers are looking for.

As part of the Newcastle College Strategy to 2030, launched in 2020, the college has committed to leading with partners in the region and establishing itself as a pillar for skills and employment in the community. It already has extensive partnerships with businesses, the local authority, schools and charities to create value for learners and partners, in order to achieve its vision to develop the skills and talents of its students to succeed in modern enterprise and make a positive contribution to the prosperity of the North East,

All courses at the college are already developed and delivered in collaboration with employers, and it has a proven track record of working successfully with regional sector leaders such as Port of Blyth, Maersk Training and Catapult ORE. The college provides students with practical experience of work in industry-standard training facilities at its city-centre campus and at its specialist satellite sites, the Energy Academy in Wallsend, Aviation Academy at Newcastle International Airport, Rail and Civil Engineering Academy in Felling and Automotive Academy just off Scotswood Road. All of its academies are supported by industry partnerships to enhance student education and give students exposure to real-life industry scenarios.

Now, with the addition of ten new T-Levels in Construction, Digital, Education and Childcare, Healthcare and Science, Newcastle College is once again expanding the choice for young people looking to take a more practical approach towards a future career.

Scott Bullock, Principal of Newcastle College commented: “Adding T-Levels to our existing vocational curriculum for 16–18-year-olds offers even more choice to young people leaving school and looking to pursue a skilled career.

“T-Levels allow students to build skills and knowledge to meet future demand, while gaining experience directly with employers across our region to ensure they’re meeting the specific needs of employers across the North East.

“The College plays a critical role in preparing students to fit the needs of the workforce and in becoming productive members of the community. It is through the range of partnerships and initiatives with regional industry experts that we continue to develop an innovative and aligned curriculum so we can rise to the region’s skills challenges and work responsively to meet the demand for the jobs of the future and bring inclusive opportunity for all.”

Find out more about T-levels and other available courses at Newcastle College at ncl-coll.ac.uk.

