NI’s FE Colleges announce details of up to 2,000 new NI Traineeship places, across 27 professions

Ahead of the publication of GCSE results tomorrow, Northern Ireland’s six Further Education Colleges have announced details of up to 2,000 new NI Traineeship places now available for both school leavers and adults.

Available across 27 professions, the novel NI Traineeships enable school-leavers and adults to gain a qualification equivalent to five GCSEs (Level 2), while also gaining valuable work experience in the sector they are interested in.

Matthew Wales (16), from Dundonald completed the Level 2 NI Traineeship in Carpentry & Joinery at SERC’s Newtownards Campus.

Applications are now open across all six FE Colleges for September ‘23 entry, with further details of what’s on offer at each College available online by searching ‘Traineeships’ on the NI Direct website.

The NI Traineeships are supported by the Department for the Economy, in line with its 10X Economic Vision and associated Skills Strategy, to offer a further accessible route to further study and employment, including apprenticeships.

A Traineeship typically takes up to two years to complete on a full-time basis. Students can then progress to Level 3 FE courses or Apprenticeships, both of which offer progression to Higher Education including degrees and Higher-Level Apprenticeships.

Available across 27 professions

Among the 27 professions covered by the NI Traineeships are engineering, auto electrics, joinery, animal care, professional chef, hospitality and tourism, travel and tourism, and childcare and early years.

Real-world challenges

Developed alongside industry, the NI Traineeships include project-based learning and skills training. The Traineeship package offers students a more dynamic and relevant vocational programme of learning than traditional academic pathways.

While undertaking their Traineeship, students will explore real-world challenges developed by local employers and complete a period of structured work-related learning with an employer. Students will also have the opportunity to achieve additional qualifications deemed necessary for work within their chosen sector, as well as skills valued by employers including problem-solving, teamwork, time management, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the opportunities provided by the NI Traineeships, Leo Murphy, Chair of the College Principals’ Group and Principal and Chief Executive of North West Regional College (NWRC), said:

“These NI Traineeships offer young people and adults a fantastic chance to begin a new and exciting chapter in their lives. If you are a school leaver, are unemployed, or currently have a desire to work in a certain sector, then I urge you to find out more about the NI Traineeships now on offer in your local Further Education College.

“Utilising the world-class facilities available in our FE Colleges, these NI Traineeships provide our students with accessible, really enjoyable, high-quality vocational education and training, and working relationships with leading employers that often lead to fulfilling careers.

“These Traineeships also highlight the value employers now place on the use of Traineeship as a route to Apprenticeships, with many hundreds of young people progressing to employment in key sectors. The exciting work-based training options highlight the vital role FE plays in the creation of a vibrant Northern Ireland economy.”

Gerard Blaney (21), from Downpatrick, who was on placement at the College Filling Station, in the town as part of his course said,

“I started the NI Traineeship Level 1 Retail at SERC and then decided to progress to the Level 2 Retail. I enjoyed learning about all the different areas of retail, but I was most interested in sales and deliveries. All the Retail students got involved in Enterprise at SERC and my team looked after the sales of plants and the birdhouses produced by other students.”

Gerard Blaney (21) from Downpatrick, who was on placement at the College Filling Station in the town whilst completing the NI Traineeship Level 2 Retail.

Ali McKay-Geary (17), from Bangor completed the Level 2 NI Traineeship in Hospitality & Tourism Team Member (Food & Beverage Service) at SERC’s Bangor Campus. She said,

“One of the highlights of completing the Level 2 NI Traineeship at SERC, meant I was eligible to apply for the Turing Scheme to work and study abroad, and I was selected to go to Fuerteventura for two weeks in May. I was placed in Arena Suites, a local hotel and worked with the front of house team in all aspects of tourism hospitality. The trip really boosted my confidence and opened other options for what I could do with further tourism and hospitality qualifications. I plan to go on to the Level 3 NI Traineeship and work towards developing a career in hospitality.”

Ali McKay-Geary (17), from Bangor completed the Level 2 NI Traineeship in Hospitality & Tourism Team Member (Food & Beverage Service) at SERC’s Bangor Campus.

Matthew Wales (16), from Dundonald, is completing the Level 2 NI Traineeship in Carpentry & Joinery at SERC’s Newtownards Campus said,

“My favourite thing about the traineeship has definitely been the practical side of making things and using my hands. I have gained good experience on the course, and I really enjoyed it. I am hoping to progress to an Apprenticeship in Carpentry and Joinery.”



Clement Athanasiou, Director of Apprenticeships, Careers and Vocational Education at the Department for the Economy, added:

“Developing the local skills base is a key priority for the Department. Our 10X Economic Vision and associated Skills Strategy sets out how we want to equip people with the skills they need for the constantly evolving jobs market. Traineeships have a vital role to play in making this a reality.

“The opportunity provided by a Traineeship for those who are not in employment to gain Level 2 qualifications can unlock their chosen career path or set them up to progress to higher levels of education, such as through an Apprenticeship. Participants on a Traineeship will also learn valuable skills for employment by taking part in work-based learning which is a great way to develop the wider transversal skills that are so important in the world of work. This is a fantastic and accessible new route to learning and I would encourage all those interested and eligible to look at the wide range of training options available through their local FE college.”

Participants of the NI Traineeships may be eligible for financial support through Education Maintenance Allowance or FE Grants. Hardship funds, free school meals, equipment, and travel passes may also be available. Further information is available online at NI Direct.

Published in