Northern Ireland’s Further Education Colleges announce details of up to 2k new NI Traineeship places, across 27 professions

Ahead of the publication of GCSE results tomorrow, Northern Ireland’s six Further Education Colleges have announced details of up to 2,000 new NI Traineeship places now available for both school leavers and adults.

Available across 27 professions, the novel NI Traineeships enable school-leavers and adults to gain a qualification equivalent to five GCSEs (Level 2), while also gaining valuable work experience in the sector they are interested in.

Applications are now open across all six FE Colleges for September ‘23 entry, with further details of what’s on offer at each College available online by searching ‘Traineeships’ on the NI Direct website.

The NI Traineeships are supported by the Department for the Economy, in line with its 10X Economic Vision and associated Skills Strategy, to offer a further accessible route to further study and employment, including apprenticeships.

A Traineeship typically takes up to two years to complete on a full-time basis. Students can then progress to Level 3 FE courses or Apprenticeships, both of which offer progression to Higher Education including degrees and Higher-Level Apprenticeships.

Real-world challenges

Developed alongside industry, the NI Traineeships include project-based learning and skills training. The Traineeship package offers students a more dynamic and relevant vocational programme of learning than traditional academic pathways.

While undertaking their Traineeship, students will explore real-world challenges developed by local employers and complete a period of structured work-related learning with an employer. Students will also have the opportunity to achieve additional qualifications deemed necessary for work within their chosen sector, as well as skills valued by employers including problem-solving, teamwork, time management, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the opportunities provided by the NI Traineeships, Leo Murphy, Chair of the College Principals’ Group and Principal and Chief Executive of North West Regional College (NWRC), said:

“These NI Traineeships offer young people and adults a fantastic chance to begin a new and exciting chapter in their lives. If you are a school leaver, are unemployed, or currently have a desire to work in a certain sector, then I urge you to find out more about the NI Traineeships now on offer in your local Further Education College.

“Utilising the world-class facilities available in our FE Colleges, these NI Traineeships provide our students with accessible, really enjoyable, high-quality vocational education and training, and working relationships with leading employers that often lead to fulfilling careers.

“These Traineeships also highlight the value employers now place on the use of Traineeship as a route to Apprenticeships, with many hundreds of young people progressing to employment in key sectors. The exciting work-based training options highlight the vital role FE plays in the creation of a vibrant Northern Ireland economy.”

Northern Regional College is offering traineeships at all campuses and across a variety of vocational areas including Childcare, Engineering, Hairdressing, Health and Social Care, ICT, Joinery, Plumbing, Brickwork, Motor Vehicle, Travel &Tourism, Animal Care, Professional Chef and Hospitality and applications are now open for September ‘23 entry.

Luca Hargan completed a NI Traineeship in engineering at theCollege’s Coleraine campus.

As a trainee, he typically spent four days a week in College. His time was divided between the classroom and the College’s well equipped workshops where he was taught different engineering techniques as he worked towards achieving accredited Level 2 qualifications.

Luca also spent one day each week on a six-month work placement with Coleraine engineering company, Scott & Stinson Engineering, where he got an opportunity to put into his newly acquired engineering skills into practice.

Commenting on his experience of studying the Level 2 Traineeship, Luca said:

“I really enjoyed the traineeship programme, from making new friends, to building relationships with the lecturing staff, to experiencing the various elements and components of engineering such as bench fitting, welding and electronics.

“I particularly valued and appreciated my time working at Scott & Stinson Engineering under my mentor, Trevor Scott. I learnt so much from his wealth of experience and had the opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and skills developed during my time in the College which enabled me to assist with a number of tasks during my placement.”

Luca, who has applied to do a motor vehicle apprenticeship at the College’s Ballymena campus in September, added:

“I am really glad that I did an engineering traineeship as I feel I now have the confidence and skills ready to take the next step to explore my interest of the motor vehicle industry.”

Trevor Scott, Managing Director of Scott and Stinson, a Coleraine engineering company which has recently expanded into the precision engineering market, said NI Traineeships gave companies the flexibility to teach trainees job-specific skills.

“Trainees get a chance to work in a variety of different workplace settings so they can see what they want to focus on and employers get an opportunity to identify a trainee’s strengths or weaknesses so we can help nurture and support future talent.”

Sean McAleese, Work Based Learning Manager at Northern Regional College said a traineeship provided an opportunity for those not in employment to unlock their chosen career path:

“A traineeship is an accessible new route to learning. It provides an opportunity for those not in employment to gain Level 2 qualification to unlock their chosen career path and set them up to progress to higher levels of education, such as through an Apprenticeship. Participants on a Traineeship will also learn valuable skills for employment by taking part in work-based learning which is a great way to develop the wider transferable skills that are so important in the world of work.

Participants of the NI Traineeships may be eligible for financial support through Education Maintenance Allowance or FE Grants. Hardship funds, free school meals, equipment, and travel passes may also be available. Further information is available online at NI Direct.

Clement Athanasiou, Director of Apprenticeships, Careers and Vocational Education at the Department for the Economy, added:

“Developing the local skills base is a key priority for the Department. Our 10X Economic Vision and associated Skills Strategy sets out how we want to equip people with the skills they need for the constantly evolving jobs market. Traineeships have a vital role to play in making this a reality.

“The opportunity provided by a Traineeship for those who are not in employment to gain Level 2 qualifications can unlock their chosen career path, or set them up to progress to higher levels of education, such as through an Apprenticeship. Participants on a Traineeship will also learn valuable skills for employment by taking part in work-based learning which is a great way to develop the wider transversal skills that are so important in the world of work. This is a fantastic and accessible new route to learning and I would encourage all those interested and eligible to look at the wide range of training options available through their local FE college.”

