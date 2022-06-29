NowSkills quality assurance lead develops new teaching awards and diplomas

A number of the UK’s leading IT & digital tutors have completed new teaching qualifications this summer.

Digital apprenticeship provider NowSkills has a team of high-level educators from both industry and teaching backgrounds who deliver innovative courses to hundreds of apprentices each year.

The company’s internal quality assurance lead, Tracey Jones, pioneered and devised the new approved course content, working closely with City & Guilds to ensure that all tutors hold recognised teaching qualifications including the Level Three City & Guilds Education and Training Award.

The course includes an insight into the roles, responsibilities and relationships in education and training, how to plan and deliver inclusive teaching sessions and how to assess and give constructive feedback

The first course of its kind for an IT apprenticeship provider, all NowSkills tutors can go on to complete their level 5 Diploma in Education and Training.

The first three tutors to pass at Level 3 include Gus Reyes aged 40 from Liverpool who is a digital analytics tutor, Aron Mtunji aged 29 from Sheffield who is a digital marketing strategist & tutor and Sunnia Javaid aged 37 from Manchester who is a software developer trainer and mentor. NowSkills’ quality assurance lead Tracey Jones, aged 52 from South Wirral was also awarded the Level 4 certificate in leading the Internal Quality Assurance Processes.

Managing director Mark Norse, said: ‘We are very proud of our tutors, many of who come from all areas of industry and are at the top of their games. All new tutors bring their real-world expertise so we can deliver the most challenging and rewarding digital apprenticeships. Once on board our tutors are put through rigorous training and inductions for the first six months and then go on to teach caseloads of successful young people, but to now to be able to work towards a recognised teaching qualification is simply the icing on the cake.

‘We are very lucky to have Tracey on board as a forward thinking quality assurance professional continually taking us to the next level, and our results speak for themselves, as our apprentices go on to pass at sector-leading rates. These new tutor qualifications will further cement our position as the most innovative IT & digital apprenticeship provider in the UK.’

The qualifying tutors had to undertake assignments, produce hand-outs, reports, create session plans and be observed twice with groups of apprentices to ensure that the levels of teaching being delivered was at an epic standard over six months.

