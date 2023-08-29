Ofsted Report Hails Realise Progress

Realise has enhanced its growing reputation as one of the UK’s leading training providers after being awarded a grade two Ofsted report rating.

Following an inspection carried out in early July, Realise received a ‘good’ accreditation in every area measured, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and personal development.

Realise, which was only established in October 2020, offers a broad range of training programmes across apprenticeships and adult education.

The training provider, which has its headquarters in Sheffield and offers nationwide provision, delivers apprenticeships to 4,190 learners across more than 1,000 employers, predominately in early years, health and social care and transport.

In addition, around 1,250 learners are currently on adult education programmes in five combined authorities – Liverpool City Region, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Tees Valley – with training due to start in a number of other areas shortly following recent bid successes.

Amongst the courses delivered on these programmes are English and maths functional skills, digital skills and pre-employment courses.

Click here to read the full report.

Commenting on Realise, the Ofsted report said:

“Learners and apprentices benefit from welcoming and respectful environments where they feel valued as individuals and which are conducive to learning.

“They develop positive professional relationships with their trainers who support and motivate them to strive highly and achieve.

“Learners and apprentices successfully develop professional skills and behaviour during their programmes and become more confident and resilient as a result of their training.”

Gregg Scott, CEO of Realise, said:

“This is a hugely significant moment in our short history and I’m extremely proud of the efforts of everyone associated with achieving this brilliant Ofsted report.

“We have more than 440 colleagues fully committed to delivering the best possible training provision to our apprentices, learners, employers and local authorities and the results of the Ofsted inspection is testament to the efforts everyone puts in, each and every day.

“It’s also an important report for the sector. It’s been a difficult period for training providers in general with a number running into difficulty and some having to close.

“This report showcases that, when delivered correctly, training providers have a huge role to play in helping individuals fulfil their own career development progression and in assisting employers, local authorities and the wider UK economy in plugging skills shortages and gaps in the labour market.”

The Ofsted report also hailed Realise’s approach to constantly seeking to evolve its training programmes and strategy for its own staff.

The report added: “Leaders have successfully established a positive culture in which staff feel valued, involved and proud to be part of the organisation.

“Leaders support their employees’ wellbeing by ensuring that trainers have manageable workloads, encouraging flexible working and providing staff with many routes of support for their employment and their personal lives.

“Leaders and managers have established effective procedures for monitoring and improving the quality of their provision.

“They use a range of methods, including scrutiny by external experts, drop-ins to observe teaching and gathering frequent feedback from learners and apprentices.

Published in