Olympian joins the Propertymark Qualifications celebrations

Athlete Roger Black MBE is set to join star learners and inspiring achievers at this year’s Propertymark Qualifications Awards ceremony at the London Stadium on Friday 1 December 2023 for the graduation style ceremony.

The event will celebrate outstanding commitment and professional development from all in the room with Roger taking to the stage sharing lessons learnt throughout his career – a journey that took him from initial prominence in 1985 when he won the European Junior Championships at the age of 19 to achieving his dream of proudly being a part of the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996.

As one of the country’s most successful sportsmen, Roger knows what it takes to become a champion and he will sharing his approach to developing a winning mindset by applying his ‘Five Fundamentals’ for success.

Every learner or apprentice who has been certified with Propertymark Qualifications since October 2022 is invited to celebrate their achievement with the opportunity to receive their certificate on stage from TV personality Phil Spencer, founder of Move iQ.

The awards are an annual celebration of lifelong learning and recognise those who achieve property qualifications with eleven awards up for grabs; six as a result of nominations and five recognising academic excellence.

This year’s Propertymark Qualifications Awards will be a testimony everyone’s hard work and will also be an chance to connect with influencers from across the sector whilst sharing professional success.

For more information you can visit the Propertymark website

Published in