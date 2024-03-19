Only 10 Days Left to Nominate for Prestigious Awards Dedicated to Quality Assurance and Compliance Professionals 

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Recognise Excellence in Further Education, Skills, and Employability.

As the deadline for nominations swiftly approaches, education and employability providers still have time to recognise exceptional achievements by nominating deserving candidates for the Quality Professionals Awards 2024.

Nominations for the awards focus on the positive contribution of quality assurance, continuous improvement, and compliance professionals in the sector.

Categories celebrate rising stars, seasoned professionals, impactful teams, collaborations, and initiatives so there is something for every organisation that prioritises quality. The nomination process is straightforward, with four questions for each category, culminating in a fantastic awards ceremony on 26th June, Leeds City Hilton.

The awards are judged by an exceptional panel, including Mandy Wardrop, Senior Assurance Manager IFATE; Scott Parkin, Group CEO IEP; Ben Rowland, CEO AELP; Jeff Greenidge, Director for Diversity AoC; Dr Mandy Crawford-Lee, CEO UVAC; Arinola Edeh, Principal Westminster Adult Education Service; Jo Swindells, Associate Director Standards and CPD ETF; and Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director Pathway Group; amongst other talented industry experts.

Awards founder, Lou Doyle said:

“Through our work at Mesma we see daily the impact of highly skilled quality and compliance professionals. For FE, skills, and employability to be self-improving, we must ensure we recruit, develop, and retain highly skilled people in these key roles. We see these not-for-profit awards as playing a role in celebrating their commitment. The sector response has encouraged us to further develop our plans to launch an international community for QA and compliance professionals dedicated to education and employability in 2025. The awards would not be possible without the support of our headline sponsors The Institute of Employability Professionals and OAL, and the category sponsors.”