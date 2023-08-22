PizzaExpress partners with Youth Employment UK for new early careers hub

We are proud to present our new Youth Friendly Employer early careers hub in collaboration with Youth Employment UK.

Life with PizzaExpress is certainly fun and fast paced, but we also offer so much more. With over 360 pizzerias across the UK and Ireland and over 9,000 people to support, the career opportunities are huge!

Young people can choose to develop a career running our restaurants, become a multi-site leader or join our Restaurant Support (head office) functions like supply chain, IT, marketing or HR/people – the opportunities are limitless.

We understand the importance of being a Youth Friendly Employer who offers accessible early career opportunities to young people of all backgrounds. That’s why we’ve created a new early careers hub in partnership with Youth Employment UK, who have a decade of experience in championing youth voice, supporting young people, and empowering them with their own development.

Introducing the new PizzaExpress early careers hub

Our early career hub is designed specifically for young people. It demonstrates that we are seriously invested in engaging young people and developing them to become their best with apprenticeships, on-the-job learning, ongoing training and development, wellbeing benefits, and more.

As a Youth Friendly Employer who has signed the Good Youth Employment Charter, we offer inclusive high quality employment opportunities that enable young people of diverse backgrounds with passion and a desire to learn to take the next step in their early career, valuing their strengths and qualities as much as their qualifications and experience.

If you’re a young person looking to progress in your next career steps – or you know someone in your network who is – we would like to invite you to explore early careers with PizzaExpress and spread the word.

Published in