Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Project SEARCH interns celebrate success at graduation ceremony

Kirklees College September 25, 2023
0 Comments

On Friday 15 September, in a graduation ceremony at Kirklees College’s Huddersfield Centre, 10 of this year’s Project SEARCH interns got to celebrate completing the programme.

Project SEARCH is a bespoke internship programme for students with learning disabilities aged 18-24 in their last year of education. The supported internships are provided by a host business, which for these students was Kirklees Council, and the programme seeks to not only support young people through their internship, but to also support them in securing a job, building confidence and gaining independence.

The Mayor for Kirklees, Cahal Burke, was present at the ceremony, alongside Alys Tregear, Head of Faculty for Student Support and Inclusion, Julia Farrar, Curriculum Area Manager for Foundation Learning and the tutors, families and friends of the graduates.

Speaking about the day, Julia Farrar commented:

“The graduation ceremony was a really wonderful opportunity to celebrate these incredible young people, who have overcome and achieved so much. Their determination and dedication to Project SEARCH and their future was truly both inspiring and empowering. I am so proud of them all for their hard work over the last year and excited to see where they go next.”

Seven of the interns who graduated are already in either part-time and full-time employment, working across a range of industries. This cohort have found employment with Kirklees College, Nandos, Kirklees Council, Sunflower Charity and Colour Box. They will continue to be supported by REAL Employment for the rest of their working lives.

The college has just welcomed this year’s current cohort of 10 new interns all eager to start their Project SEARCH journey.  

Click here to find out more about Project SEARCH, or head to the DFN Project SEARCH website.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Kirklees College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .