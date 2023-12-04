Propertymark Qualifications Awards – and the winners are…

The crème de la crème of those achieving or studying for the recognised standard in property qualifications and apprenticeships were applauded at a celebration held at the highly prestigious London Stadium on Friday 1 December.

Learners, apprentices, employers, training providers, and stakeholders gathered to congratulate finalists and nominees who have achieved or supported the achievement of one of the Propertymark Qualifications’ nationally recognised property qualifications.

Phil Spencer, Founder of MoveiQ, presented learners who had gone above and beyond with their Awards and also congratulated graduating learners on stage to recognise their achievements. He also shone a spotlight on all the finalists in this year’s Awards by commending the standards they were setting for the industry and the impact their professionalism has on consumers.

Award winners

Academic Excellence: Lettings: Kristina Ferguson

Academic Excellence: Sales: Ceri Fitzpatrick

Academic Excellence: Auctioneering: Ryan Empringham

Academic Excellence: Level 4: Louisa Herrero

Apprentice of the Year: Aaron Ayshford

Learner of the Year: David Morgan

Rising Star: Jake Jackson

Inspirational Individual of the Year: Harjinder Singh

Professional Standards Agency of the Year: Miles & Barr Lettings (Small Business) and Stirling Ackroyd Group (Large Business)

Highly Commended: Ben Jacobs

Property industry qualifications

Since the last awards ceremony held in October 2022, 1400 certificates have been awarded, over 400 apprenticeship assessments have been undertaken and there have been over 6000 remote exams since they were introduced in February 2023.

Propertymark Qualifications’ brand-new Level 4 Qualification, the Certificate in Property Agency Management – a cross discipline, pan-UK qualification, has had over 475 registrations since also being launched in February 2023 with the first exams having been taken in September.

Mike Smith, Head of Propertymark Qualifications comments:

“Congratulations to all our winners and finalists! With many agents and learners now becoming qualified, being highlighted as the best in their field is not only a personal accolade but a testament of their professionalism to those they work with and their clients. Using the qualifications to then join Propertymark as a member is an even greater way to demonstrate and promote higher standards within the industry.

“We are proud to have been able to showcase such outstanding achievement and determination to succeed in our annual celebration of achievement and professional development. It has been exciting this year to include many more agencies investing in qualifications and professional development in the hotly contested new categories for property agencies.”

To find out more about what your next qualification journey could entail visit the Propertymark Qualifications website here.

