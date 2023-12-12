Proud moment for double award-winner Lucy as she wins Worldskills UK medal

New City College student Lucy-Ann Gibson is celebrating winning her second award in two months after scooping a medal in the Worldskills UK 2023 national competition.

Lucy, who attends NCC Redbridge campus, was awarded the Bronze Medal for Restaurant Foundation Skills in Catering and Hospitality after impressing the judges at the finals of the competition held in Manchester.

This follows Lucy being presented with the Foundation Learning and SEND Student of the Year trophy at the New City College Achievement Awards in London in October!

Her teacher Tony Pecoraro, Hospitality & Culinary Arts Lecturer, said the college was incredibly proud of her success in the Worldskills competition that involved hundreds of students across the UK.

He said: “This is a remarkable achievement by Lucy and very inspiring for other students. The standard was very high but she showed off her skills, creativity and competency and really impressed the panel of judges. We wish Lucy the very best in her future career.”

The WorldSkills challenge is an opportunity for young people to showcase their talent and demonstrate all they have learned at college. More than 3,000 young students and apprentices took part in the competition in over 60 disciplines – from plumbing to aircraft maintenance and beauty therapy to digital media.

As part of the Restaurant Service competition, Lucy had to show the judges competence in the following table setting skills: cutlery polished, cutlery placed correctly, water glass placement, appropriately folded napkins, professional uniform, professional manner, hygiene and individuality of table layout. She also had to create and assemble a decorative table centrepiece on the theme of Christmas markets.

Along with her practical skills, Lucy also had to show wider work and life skills such as the ability to work independently, working to a time frame, following instructions, problem-solving and managing information.

Narzny Khan, Principal of Redbridge campus, said:

“Huge congratulations to Lucy and the SEND and Catering teams. To win two awards in one term is a brilliant achievement and a medal at Worldskills UK – which is a showcase of the highest levels of excellence in vocational and technical education – shows a great commitment to learning. We are very proud.”

Lucy was presented with the NCC Student of the Year for Foundation Learning and SEND in October after being nominated by her tutors, who said:

“Lucy consistently gives every task her all, despite challenges. As well as committing fully to academic work, she gets involved in college life and is a fantastic ambassador.

“She works well in the Rouge Restaurant, serving food and preparing tables as part of her course, which at times has been hard for her due to her difficulties, but she has pushed through and really grown and developed so much this year. Now the world is her oyster!”

