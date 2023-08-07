Raheem Sterling’s Broadcast Academy is top of the league, thanks to talkSPORT!

In 2022, talkSPORT partnered with the Raheem Sterling Foundation to launch the very first Youth Broadcast Academy.

Raheem has introduced Broadcast Academies in London, at his old school Ark Elvin in Brent and the HideOut Youth Zone in Gorton, just minutes away from Manchester City’s Etihad campus.

The first Broadcast Academy session took place in October 2022 and since then, each month producers, presenters and online journalists from the national radio station and News UK have delivered sessions on all things Broadcasting, from podcast making, interview techniques, to writing online sports features.

The grand finale of the partnership’s inaugural year took place at talkSPORT and News UK’s HQ close to the Shard in London. Former footballer and talkSPORT presenter Trevor Sinclair welcomed the young people from Manchester and London before a tour of the talkSPORT studios, being awarded with Certificates of excellence and going live on air with Charlie Baker and Perry Groves to talk about the partnership.

All of the students were presented with talkSPORT and Raheem Sterling Foundation goody bags by the Foundation’s senior trustee Abdi Farah.

Commenting, CEO of the Raheem Sterling Foundation Chris Bird said:

‘We recognise that in towns and cities across the UK there is some amazing young talent, and because of their location great opportunities are not always available to them. Our foundation is changing this. Projects such as the Broadcast Academy deliver real life experiences, pathways to employment and help to bring about greater social mobility.’

In November 2022, two budding young reporters from the Manchester Academy interviewed Raheem himself at the Etihad after the Manchester City v Chelsea game. Raheem said that their questions were some of the most interesting he has ever had!

Raheem Sterling said:

‘I was so impressed with the two young people from HideOut. I have visited their youth club a few times and I am proud to be a patron too. Their questions were excellent and very refreshing, and I am delighted my Foundation can make a difference for the young talent in Manchester and Brent.’

The groups from Manchester and London have also been able to interview former England and Spurs Striker Darren Bent, former Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha and Manchester born and bred NFL Star Menelik Watson during the broadcast sessions.

Commenting, Executive Producer for talkSPORT Sarah Collins said:

‘Chris Bird and myself have known each other for many years and we know how hard it is to break through into certain sectors, but with Raheem’s support and vision we have made our idea work and we are now planning for greater things in 2024.’

A number of the students will be spending time on internships working at News UK over the next 12 months.

