From education to employment
INTERNATIONAL SKILLS OLYMPICS IN SHANGHAI CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19

WorldSkills June 1, 2022
Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, CEO of WorldSkills UK
The ‘skills Olympics’ due to take place in Shanghai in October has been cancelled. Due to difficulties arising from Covid-19*, WorldSkills International has today (Tuesday) announced that it has taken the difficult decision to cancel the showcase event.

WorldSkills UK said the decision was extremely disappointing for the 39-strong Team UK and its number one focus was supporting them. It said it would work with other countries and WorldSkills International to explore different ways to allow competitors to still experience international competition.

WorldSkills UK CEO Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE said:

“Today it has been confirmed that WorldSkills International has made the difficult decision to cancel the competition scheduled for Shanghai in October. Originally scheduled for 2021, the event has been cancelled due to difficulties arising from Covid-19.

“This is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in Team UK and for young people around the world who were looking forward to competing in China. After the delays and difficulties of the past couple of years, we are extremely proud of the skill and determination members of Team UK have shown to make it this far. Our number one focus is supporting them.

“WorldSkills International is considering a number of options that could allow Team UK members to still compete on the international stage. We are actively exploring these ideas and how else we can recognise the achievements of Team UK members and give them the chance to demonstrate the excellence and skills they have developed over the last four years. We will be discussing options with them and their training teams in the coming weeks.” 

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
WorldSkills

