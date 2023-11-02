The Retrofit Academy strengthens training network by opening 10th hub

The Retrofit Academy has opened its Hampshire Training Hub in partnership with workforce solutions and training specialist, SERT Training, increasing its nationwide network of training hubs to 10.

As Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) and Homes Upgrade Grant (HUG) funding increases demand for retrofit talent, The Retrofit Academy Hampshire has been established to meet this demand by upskilling workforces and unlocking new career opportunities for individuals.

The new training partnership will provide contractors and housing providers in the region with the highest quality training for Retrofit Advisors, Assessors and Coordinators required to work on upcoming programmes.

The Retrofit Academy’s nationwide network of Training Hubs is licensed to provide leading retrofit courses curated by the UK’s experts in retrofit knowledge and skills. From The Retrofit Academy Hubs, contractors and social housing organisations around the country can access sector-specific qualifications ranging from levels 2-5, including:

Level 2 AIM Qualifications Level 2 Award in Understanding Domestic Retrofit

Level 3 AIM Qualifications Award in Domestic Retrofit Advice

Level 4 AIM Qualifications Award in Domestic Retrofit Assessment

Level 5 AIM Qualifications Diploma in Retrofit Coordination and Risk Management

Successful delegates will be able to unlock new career paths that the SHDF and HUG have provided, helping contractors, local authorities and housing associations to address their practical retrofit skills gaps. As more organisations begin to understand the labour requirements that their projects present, they can now work with The Retrofit Academy to develop a workforce capable of delivering high-quality retrofit at scale.

With hubs across the North East, Midlands, South East and South Wales, The Retrofit Academy’s licensing gives technical colleges and other further education centres the tools to deliver the leading, nationally recognised retrofit training. Licensed partners are granted access to a host of helpful resources and support, including a ‘train the trainer’ programme for two staff members, learner and tutor support from The Retrofit Academy’s expert team and full Retrofit Academy membership for 12 months.

Mark Edwards, CEO of SERT Training, said:

“We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with Retrofit Academy to deliver their qualifications across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. This milestone signifies our commitment to providing individuals with the skills needed to drive their own retrofit plans forward.

“With our range of domestic clean heating and power courses, these qualifications will complement our offering perfectly. We are grateful for the support we have received from The Retrofit Academy, and we are excited to welcome the first cohort of learners onboard early November. Both our organisations share the same high standards in learner experience and content quality, so alignment has been very straightforward and a lot of fun.”

David Pierpoint, Chief Executive at The Retrofit Academy added:

“The launch of TRA Hampshire in partnership with SERT Training is another great step in extending the capacity for delivering retrofit at scale in the South East. Learners who train at The Retrofit Academy Hampshire will get access to the nation’s leading and most established training courses and graduate in a strong position to support with delivery of high-quality, large-scale retrofit across the UK.

“Our work with training providers to create career paths for qualified retrofitters and bring graduates together with employers is important to address the practical retrofit skills gap for SHDF programmes. With 10 training partnerships established and over 5,500 learners having put their trust in us to date, we are keen to replicate this model other key UK regions to increase numbers and develop the workforce even further.”

