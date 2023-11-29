Roofing students given unique insight into Kirkcaldy Campus upgrade works

Students from Fife College’s Roof, Slating and Tiling first-year apprenticeship course have been given a special tour of ongoing roofing renovation works at the Kirkcaldy Campus.

The development day, organised by the College’s estates team in partnership with contract partners undertaking the work, Marshall Construction and AtkinsRéalis, provided the students with an in-depth overview of pre-work requirements including such as contract tender, budgets, health and safety and project management.

Marshall Construction, AtkinsRéalis and the College’s Health and Safety team all delivered presentations before the students were given tours of the roofing works and took part in various Q&A sessions. The event gave students a valuable first-hand look at how these kinds of projects are undertaken in the industry.

Mhairi Horne, from Kirkcaldy, who is an apprentice with local business, Roof and Fibre, said:

“The College, AtkinsRéalis and Marshall Construction delivered a memorable learning opportunity for me and the rest of the apprentices. I have a keen interest in the traditional side of roofing and this project really gave us the chance to fully grasp the importance of conservation work, preserving the historical architecture while maintaining the building’s integrity.”

Leah Stewart, also from Kirkcaldy and an apprentice with Roof and Fibre, added:

“Insights from Marshall Construction contractors, AtkinsRéalis, and the College transformed the visit into an enlightening exploration of heritage preservation. From small roofing repairs to intricate lead and stonework, each step reflected the dedication required within the roofing/construction industry, providing us all with valuable insights. “This immersive experience, along with thorough discussions, offered a remarkable opportunity for emerging professionals like us. I am grateful for the meaningful dialogue with seasoned professionals that our class will forever appreciate.”

Tam Cunningham, Estates Manager at Fife College, said:

“This visit was a great opportunity to welcome students to the Kirkcaldy Campus where we have a live project and works going on with the roof and stonework. Our partnership with AtkinsRéalis and Marshall Construction, combined with our support to the local community, ensured the students gained a ‘live learning experience’ that I’m sure will be a great benefit to them as they embark on their own careers in the industry.”

Derek Clarke, Marshall Construction’s General Building Commercial Director, said:

“Marshall Construction are delighted to be part of the team delivering the external fabric repair works and to have had the opportunity to contribute to the site visit. We were impressed with the level of interest the apprentices showed, who really engaged with the experienced tradesmen working on the project. “The conservation of this and the many other traditional buildings will provide a huge seam of skilled work and opportunity for tradesmen of the future and it was rewarding to see the enthusiasm shown by the apprentices for the type of work on show.”

Antonio Cabello, Regional Director at AtkinsRéalis, said:

“We were really pleased to be part of such an amazing experience. It was a great opportunity to showcase the collaboration between AtkinsRéalis, Fife College and Marshalls Construction and give students an understanding as to why the works were being carried out, the design stages leading up to works starting on site and then the site visit. It was very rewarding to see the enthusiasm and keenness of the students in person, particularly those with an interest in traditional construction. “It is essential for the training that they see in situ how different components and materials are put together, existing constraints on site, the health and safety aspect, but also the passion and dedication that specialist tradesmen put into every single detail, to ensure the outcome meets the client demands whilst the significance and the heritage value of the building is full respect. “As a conservation-accredited professional, I believe that ensuring that traditional skills are properly passed over next generation is key to securing the future of our very valuable built heritage.”

