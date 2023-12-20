Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Rooms with a view to success as trainees and apprentices sell their projects

SERC December 20, 2023
Gardens around the South Eastern Regional College (SERC) catchment area are being enhanced, thanks to the carpentry and joinery skills of students whose course project has turned into a sales success.

Trainees and apprentices across SERC Campuses at Lisburn, Newtownards and Downpatrick have produced ten garden rooms as part of their assessments for the new OCN NI Level 2 Diploma in Woodworking Skills.

As part of the Carpentry & Joinery department’s they designed and began in the first year of their course.  Houseproud bargain-hunters have responded enthusiastically, with seven of the ten rooms having been sold by early December.

Each garden room has its own design, with different styles of door and window openings and roof. They are constructed on campus and then delivered flat-pack for assembly at the purchaser’s site.

One satisfied customer, Geraldine Fitzsimmons from Lisburn, said she would happily encourage others to consider buying from the students:

“I am incredibly pleased with the quality workmanship showcased by the students. From start to finish, their attention to detail, and dedication to delivering a high standard of craftsmanship, was evident. The students’ commitment to excellence has truly transformed my garden into a haven of tranquillity. I will gladly recommend your college to others seeking top-notch craft skills for their projects.”

Francis Rice, Deputy Head of School for Construction Trades at SERC comments:

“The enthusiasm of the students as much as the sales figures prove the success of this project. The level of engagement has been very high, with the trainees and apprentices taking control of the process from design to selection of materials, to construction. Staff have been very impressed with the commitment and skills shown and I think all the students will progress well in the future in the carpentry and joinery trades.”

