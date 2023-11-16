SELECT launches SQA-accredited electric vehicle charge point training course as demand for safe and competent installations continues to grow

Modules set to be rolled out across Scotland after successful first session for electricians in Ayrshire

Scotland’s largest construction trade association, SELECT, has responded to the rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) charge points by launching its first installation training course.

Developed after extensive consultation with its 1,260 member firms, the one-day module can be delivered in person or online and aims to ensure that EV technology is installed safely and competently by a qualified electrician.

Rated at Level 7 on the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) the first SQA Customised Award in Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Installations was delivered at the Gailes Hotel in Irvine on 7 November.

Delegates were given an introduction to the technology and an overview of its electrical requirements before getting hands-on with the units and being talked through the installation process.

Jenny Cryans, SELECT Training Manager, said:

“There’s no doubt that the demand for EV charge points is rising all the time and that installations are becoming part of the modern electrician’s world.

“It’s also essential that such work is carried out safely and efficiently, which is why SELECT spent the first half of 2023 speaking to members and responding to feedback as we created and shaped this comprehensive new training resource.”

The course was created by Training Development Adviser Stuart McKelvie and Consultant Technical Adviser Billy McRobert, who both delivered the first session in Ayrshire, with Technical Adviser Robert McGoogan sitting in to experience things as a delegate.

Bob Cairney, Director of Technical Services at SELECT, said:

“The future is electric and with this course SELECT is reinforcing its position at the forefront of the green revolution as the electrification of society continues.

“With EVs and charge points becoming more popular, the module helps SELECT members add another string to their electrical bow and provide more business opportunities as they learn how to work with EV technology safely and efficiently.”

Following the successful launch, more courses will be delivered across Scotland in the coming months, with the in-person sessions completely mobile thanks to the donation of two top-of-the range charge points by SELECT Associate Member Luceco Group.

The course is designed for qualified electricians with a current BS 7671 qualification and who are a minimum of 18 years old. The cost for SELECT members is £230 + VAT (£276), which includes the assessments and SQA certificate on successful completion.

SELECT expanded its work classifications and approvals to include EV installation work earlier this year.

Three new sub-categories were introduced specifically for those with existing classification and approval in low and extra-low voltage electrical installations who also install EV charging equipment.

Published in