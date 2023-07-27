SERC Finalists in Institute of Hospitality Awards for Professionalism

Staff, apprentices and a former student and employee of South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have been announced finalists in the Institute of Hospitality Awards for Professionalism 2023.

Dylan Murphy (20), from Newtownards, a Level 3 Professional Cookery Apprentice employed by the Greedy Gorb in Bangor, has been shortlisted for the Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award. The young man recently took his culinary talent overseas for the CombiGuru Challenge Final – a prestigious international cooking competition held in Padua, Italy. Dylan impressed the judges using his blind box of ingredients to make a lamb loin with a lamb sauce and aubergine puree with gnocchi, followed by a cinnamon sponge.

SERC Lecturers, Brian Magill and Paul Monaghan, from the College’s Bangor Campus, have been shortlisted for Lecturer of the Year Award. The duo have taught and mentored hundreds of students over the years, widening their participation in many community events including Sea Bangor, Comber Earlies and the Tide and Turf festivals. They have also worked closely with local Foodbanks and Ards and North Down Borough Council to prepare and serve festive meals.

Paul Monaghan, Chef Lecturer, SERC

Brian Magill, Chef Lecturer, SERC

Jim Mulholland, No 14 at The Georgian House in Comber, is in the running for Independent Chef of the Year. The well-known Chef is a former student and lecturer of SERC and remains a champion for people entering the hospitality sector, taking on College apprentices and often showcasing his skills and expertise to students.

Paul Mercer, Deputy Head of School of Hospitality, Management, Tourism and Languages at SERC said, “We are delighted to see so many people connected with SERC as finalists in these prestigious awards. It is testament to the high-quality teaching and learning opportunities for students in the College and through our commitment to support and work closely with the industry. Hearty congratulations to all finalists and every success for the Awards.”

No 14 at the Georgian House Comber, owner and head chef Jim Mulholland (second left), with past and present SERC students, Courtney Johnston, Rachel Carson and Conor McGrogan.

Winners will be announced at the IOH Northern Ireland Awards for Professionalism on 8 September 2023 at Culloden Estate and Spa.

