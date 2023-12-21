SERC Hairdressing Students Say ‘Thank You’ to Local Volunteers

SERC Level 3 Hairdressing students recently held a pamper evening for The Barn Animal Rescue (Newtownards) in SERC Bangor Campus.

The Barn Animal Rescue is a charity based in Newtownards, which helps rescue cruelly treated or abandoned animals and helps to rehome them. The Level 3 Hairdressing students collectively voted to award the pamper day to the volunteers of The Barn Animal Rescue for all the hard work they do, especially leading up to and after Christmas.

At SERC Bangor campus, the Barn Animal Rescue Volunteers were treated to a haircut and blow-dry, hair conditioning treatments and scalp treatments by the Level 3 Hairdressing students, all free of charge.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in