SERC Shortlisted for CIPD Award

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has been shortlisted for a Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) Award 2023.

SERC is a finalist for the Impactful Health and Wellbeing at Work Award amongst hundreds of entries across 11 categories in the annual awards, which celebrate the individuals, teams and organisations that are championing better work and working lives in Northern Ireland.

The positive impacts stemming from the development and growth of SERC’s Mind Yourself Campaign – including dedicated Mental Health First Aiders, Health and Well Being Champions and a tailored programme to support health, fitness, diet, work-life balance and financial health – has led to improved resilience of staff as evidenced through a staff survey, and the integration of health and wellbeing into day-to-day activities to create a positive and healthy working environment throughout the College.

Lee Ann Panglea, Head of the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland, congratulated the shortlisted entrants. She said:

“Heartfelt congratulations to everyone who has earned their place on this year’s shortlist. The standard was incredibly high, and the judges’ scores were very tight across several categories.”

Finalists have been invited to Belfast next month to expand on their entries in person, so the judges – a panel of 12 senior people professionals, including HR leaders from some of Northern Ireland’s largest employers – can agree on the winners who will be announced at the Award celebrations, hosted by tv personality Denise Van Outen, at Titanic Belfast on 12 October.

