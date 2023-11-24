Silver lining for North Wales college at UK Skills Olympics

THERE was a silver lining for a top Welsh college at this year’s ‘Skills Olympics’.

Coleg Cambria achieved three silver medals and a bronze at the WorldSkills UK finals.

The successful participants were:

James Donohue – Aircraft Maintenance – Silver

Ben Gillin – LME – Electrical Installation – Silver

Brandon Nicholson – Fabdec – Welding – Silver

Kosiah Sylvester – Brother Industries Ltd – IT Support Technician – Bronze

Jimmy Smith – Kendley Ltd – Metal Fabricator – Highly Commended

Kieran O’Loan – Airbus – Aircraft Maintenance – Highly Commended

The college – based in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop – took a 15-strong group of apprentices to the event, held over three days at colleges, independent training providers and universities across Greater Manchester, including Rochdale, Salford, Wigan and Leigh, and Oldham.

Participants competed in 51 skills categories before the medallists were announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

Cambria’s Learner Experience and Enterprise Manager Rona Griffiths congratulated the team, and said:

“Regardless of your results, this is just one step towards future successes in your chosen careers, and as a college, we are proud to have been a part of your journey so far.

“Please reflect on the fact that you are among the elite in your skill area, one of the top eight competitors in the UK, a rare, remarkable, and impressive achievement.

“Competing in skills competitions changes us all, and we learn something about ourselves: how we act under pressure, what we are capable of, and how we can improve in the future. This includes tutors, judges, and organisers.

“We can all draw from this experience and use what we’ve learned for future tests and challenges in life and careers.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK, added:

“This is a life-changing moment for these young people. They are the new generation of high-flyers that will give UK employers a competitive edge.

“Skills will continue to be a key differentiator for business both at home and abroad and through our programmes we are working to ensure that all apprentices and students across the UK can gain access to high-quality technical education and apprenticeships that lead to real success for them and the UK as a whole.”

