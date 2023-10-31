South West College Awards £10k Community Scholarship to local Student Lydia

As part of South West College’s (SWC) commitment to widening access and participation for students from local feeder schools, Lydia Kelly from Dungannon, a higher education student at SWC, has been awarded the SWC Higher Education Community Scholarship for the 2023/24 academic year.

This scholarship will provide Lydia with a fee waiver of £10,110 across three years to cover the full-time tuition fees for the two-year Open University Foundation Degree in Sport and Exercise programme and the one-year Open University BSc (Hons) Degree in Sport and Exercise Top-Up.

After completing her GCSEs and A Levels at the Integrated College Dungannon, Lydia decided to further her studies at SWC, where she found herself eligible for one of the Colleges ‘Higher Education Community Scholarships.’ Meeting the criteria for eligibility, Lydia applied and was delighted to be awarded the scholarship.

She said: “The application process was straightforward, and the staff were always on hand to update me throughout. I feel extremely proud of being awarded this scholarship. Being from Dungannon and volunteering within the sporting community, it will aid in emphasising how important the community is, which is a big reason I choose to study at SWC.”

Now settled into her first year at SWC, Lydia has been quick to revel in the modern facilities and resources available. She also welcomed the opportunity to study for her degree without having to worry about the financial burden.

Lydia said:

“For me, this scholarship has made prioritising life outside of College a lot easier. I now have so much more time to focus on studying instead of working every day, making sure I am getting the most out of this opportunity. The College has fostered an environment which thrives to serve all its students. The facilities are modern, and they have everything you need in one campus, friendly staff who are available to answer any of your questions and being a sports student, the gym facilities are great, having all the necessary equipment.

Celine McCartan Principal and Chief Executive of South West College explains:

“At South West College we are committed to promoting widening access and participation in Higher Education. And we are delighted to award Lydia with the scholarship of just over £10,000 to help fund the cost of her studies. This scholarship reflects our commitment to nurturing academic excellence and providing opportunities for our students to excel. We believe this scholarship will further empower Lydia to achieve her dreams and make a positive impact on her educational journey.

Lydia will play an active advocacy role to promote student life at the College and will be involved in the development of initiatives that enhance the student experience. We congratulate Lydia on being awarded the Community Scholarship, and we look forward to promoting this initiative for the 2024/25 academic year.

The College has several scholarship initiatives which full-time Higher Education students can apply for in the academic year 2023/24. For more information visit, here

