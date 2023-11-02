Shopping Cart

South West College Celebrates National Lorry Week

South West College November 2, 2023
South West College (SWC) was delighted to welcome the Road Haulage Association (RHA) Roadshow at their Dungannon campus on October 18, as part of celebrations for National Lorry Week, taking place from October 23 to 29. 

Held annually, National Lorry Week, organized by the RHA, is now in its ninth year and aims to challenge outdated perceptions of the industry and showcase the advancements made in technology, sustainability, and safety within the logistics sector, highlighting its importance in the economy.

As part of the month-long campaign, SWC welcomed not only the RHA Roadshow but also Key Account Manger Martin Dean, and Policy Manager John Martin from RHA, who engaged and inspired SWC students studying transport, hi-voltage, and mobile machinery courses. During the event, they discussed the various opportunities available within the industry, providing valuable insights and guidance to the students.

Championing the significant contribution of the UK’s road transport industry, SWC Pamela Dennison said,

“SWC recognizes the vital role lorries play in the economy, and we commend the dedicated professionals who drive them and the businesses that rely on them to keep our shelves stocked and goods moving every day. The logistics sector contributes £124 billion to the UK economy and employs 2.5 million people. Roles in the sector include data analysts, transport planners, distribution managers, and more.

“At SWC, students are prepared for careers in the lorry and logistics industry, with a focus on addressing the projected skills shortage and creating job and apprenticeship opportunities. SWC offers courses at Level 4 and 5 in Transport and Supply Chain Management with Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) opportunities, covering areas like Sustainable Transportation, Data Analytics, Compliance and more. Students benefit from guidance provided by industry experts and college staff helping them progress in the vibrant Transport sector.”

To further support National Lorry Week, SWC will share student stories and promote the industry on College social media platforms throughout the week, to help showcase the industry and highlight the vital role that haulage professionals play in our society.

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
