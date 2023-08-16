Student animators to benefit from new Salford partnership with the Aardman Academy

The University of Salford is delighted to confirm that it is partnering with the Aardman Academy, the training arm of the multi-award-winning, independent studio Aardman, to provide our students with access to world-class learning from inside the animation industry.

The Aardman Academy was established to nurture talent and strengthen ties between the animation industry and education and has trained hundreds of world-class animators, directors and modelmakers in the art of stop-motion animation at their base in Bristol.

The University becomes the seventh higher education partner for the Aardman Academy and will mean our students have access to expert animation training both online and in person, detailed feedback on their portfolios and access to a suite of masterclasses and events including the studio’s ‘Animated Insights’ events which features leading industry speakers from around the world.

Students will also be able to enhance their studies further and gain additional skills with visits to the Aardman studios in Bristol, access the Aardman Academy Foundation Courses and Animation Days whilst our lecturers will also participate in the Aardman Academy Lecturer Development programme.

Annabeth Robinson, Programme Leader for BA Animation at the University of Salford said:

“It is incredibly exciting for our staff and students to have this new partnership with the Aardman Academy.

“The Aardman name is distinctively known across the world as a pioneer in animation and we’re sure that our students will be taking every advantage they can get from the exclusive opportunities provided by the Aardman Academy Partnership Programme.

“The University and the Aardman Academy share the same vision for developing high performing animators that are ready made for industry and we hope that the benefits that this partnership provides will only further entice our students to achieve their undoubted potential.”

Mark Simon Hewis, Head of the Aardman Academy, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Salford, working with them to feed industry-leading knowledge and expertise directly into their course.

“We can’t wait to start welcoming Salford’s staff and students into our vibrant and supportive animation community.”

The partnership will benefit students on our BA (Hons) Animation, BA (Hons) Animation with Foundation Year, MA Animation students and complements other existing relationships that the University provides access to, including Manchester Animation Festival.

Published in