Students build work connections in the construction industry

Students at Barking & Dagenham College got the chance to find out more about the construction industry and the jobs on offer when construction and interior-fit specialist Willmott Dixon visited them.

The students, who are studying T-Levels in Construction in the Built Environment, Plumbing and Electrical were joined by Willmott Dixon’s Social Value Manager, Natalie Sidey, and Management Trainee, Tanyel Ibrahim.

It was an opportunity for the students to ask questions about the business and discover things like how the recruitment process works, and importantly how to stand out in applications.

Natalie Sidey explained to the students that confidence is key, saying:

“Opportunities can come from anywhere; you just have to be brave enough to be able to cease those opportunities.”

The company is certainly well placed to give the students advise. Willmott Dixon has 2,500 employers and offers opportunities like their Management Trainee Programme. The programme receives over 750 applications a year with only 8 applicants accepted, so getting some tips on how the application process works was really useful to the students. It was also a chance for the students to find out more about apprenticeships and the local opportunities in the industry available to them.

Hayley Price, Business Development Manager at Barking & Dagenham College said:

“Willmott Dixon is a leading company in the construction industry. Natalie manages the social responsibility within the company and is amazing at involving the local community. At this event Natalie spoke to our students, helping them learn how to showcase their unique selling points and to succeed in future career recruitment processes. Thank you to Natalie, Tanyel and Willmott Dixon for providing a great experience for our students.”

Published in