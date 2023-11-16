Supporting IfATE’s vital work on housing management apprenticeships

Employers working in housing and property management are being urged to help review apprenticeships as new rules on professional qualifications come into effect.

The 2023 Social Housing (Regulation) Act requires social housing managers to have an appropriate level 4 or 5 (foundation degree level) housing management qualification. Apprenticeships, designed by employers, with support from IfATE, will have a vital role to play in increasing the number of properly qualified housing and property managers.

The aim is to professionalise and drive the culture change needed across the sector, ensuring residents receive a high level of service and are treated with respect at all times.

Apprenticeships already exist to train people for roles in the housing and property management sector with around 7,000 people undertaking them.

IfATE is the government body that works with representatives of large and small employers across the country to design and review apprenticeships and other technical qualifications. It wants to hear from as many people as possible, working in housing and property management, who could help review and update their sector’s apprenticeships. These are called:

Senior housing and property management (level 4) Housing and property management (level 3) Housing and property management assistant (level 2)

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), said: “The Government has rightly set higher qualification expectations for people working in the housing and property management sectors. Apprenticeships are an important training route and we would like employers to come forward to work with us to refresh these apprenticeships to help make sure housing is managed to the highest possible standards. Apprenticeships are designed by employers, so I would urge those interested in playing their part to contact us.”

Apprenticeships, T Levels, and Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) are all shaped by employers with support from IfATE. Almost all other technical qualifications at levels 2 and 3 will in future have to be employer-led too.

Everything will follow the lead of occupational standards, so guidance on the training requirements from increasing numbers of businesses is more important than ever.

Employers interested in supporting IfATE’s vital work on housing management apprenticeships should email [email protected]

