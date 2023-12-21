T Level Digital students level up industry knowledge at High Score Arcades

Students from Newbury College’s T Level Digital Support Services programme have swapped their keyboards for controllers on an educational visit to High Score Arcades Newbury. This engaging trip provided a practical insight into the digital resilience and support needs of a local tech business.

High Score Arcades, known for its dedication to preserving gaming history and providing a nostalgic yet contemporary gaming experience, offered the perfect location for students to understand the complexities of maintaining digital systems in a high-traffic consumer facing environment. T Level Digital students, who have been studying the components of physical and virtual computing systems, types of networks, and even designing infrastructure solutions, had the unique opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in a real-world setting.

The visit, as well as being a fun and informative end-of-term activity, underscored the significance of digital resilience in the leisure and entertainment sector and highlighted the crucial role of technical support in ensuring seamless customer experiences.

Head of Department – Career Academy, Rachael Elsey, extended their gratitude to High Score Arcades for providing this enriching experience:

“High Score Arcades have provided us with some valuable insights into their working practices that the students have considered as part of their work investigating the digital support needs to different organisations. This opportunity not only enhances the learning of our future digital professionals but also showcases the mutual benefits of industry-education partnerships.”

T Levels are two-year technical programmes designed to provide students with a mix of classroom learning and on-the-job experience. The T Level in Digital Support Services, in particular, is tailored to meet the growing demands of the digital sector. It includes a substantial industry placement, allowing students to gain invaluable real-world experience. This approach resonates with Newbury College’s commitment to providing education that directly translates into career opportunities, moving beyond traditional course structures to focus on practical, employment-oriented skills.

Newbury College encourage other businesses to consider the advantages of hosting T Level students for Industry Placements. These placements are instrumental in shaping the skills and understanding of young professionals, directly contributing to the talent pipeline in various sectors. For more information on how to get involved with T Level Industry Placements, visit newbury-college.ac.uk/employers

