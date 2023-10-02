T Levels get under way at Barnet and Southgate College

The first intake of 16-year-olds began studying T Levels in Childcare, Plumbing and Laboratory Sciences at the College this September, and Barnet and Southgate College is delighted to welcome the first students on their new T Level qualifications..

T Levels are the new qualifications introduced by the Government to transform technical and vocational training in the UK. As well as traditional classroom learning, the new courses include a high degree of industrial placement built-in – a radical departure for post-16 education in Britain.

Barnet and Southgate College has formed strong links with highly respected employers within each industry to give learners the best industry placement experience as part of their course.

Employers include Barts Healthcare Trust, The Hill Group and Arish Living.

The College has also partnered with Middlesex University to secure students a progression route of higher education options on completion of their T-Levels.

Curriculum Manager for T levels, Maria Dounetas, said:

“I’m delighted that our new students are off and running on these fantastic new courses, As well as our dedicated tutors, we have an industrial placement team working to link students to employers that are keen to develop their training, and our progression partnership with Middlesex University gives another advantage to students who study T Levels with us. “

The College’s Principal and Deputy Chief Executive, Neil Coker, said:

“Running T Levels represents part of the College’s ambition to work in the vanguard of further and higher education in the coming years. It’s another recognition of how we put learners at the centre of everything we do – in this case, by not only offering the latest qualifications in great facilities, but also by ensuring they have meaningful, relevant and worthwhile work experience that enriches and improves their career prospects. “

Malcolm Goodwin, Interim Divisional Manager at the Pathology and Pharmacy unit at Bart’s Healthcare Trust, said:

” I’m very keen to make that [T Levels] work, and get those students through their training pathways so that here at East and South-East London Pathology Partnership we’ll be able to take those students in to positions that are opening up in the future.”

Barnet and Southgate College runs the following T Levels:

EDUCATION AND CHILDCARE

This T Level prepares students for working with children under five years old – not only through classroom learning, but by practical work experience in nursey and primary school settings. Students will submit assignments and a portfolio for assessment.

LABORATORY SCIENCES

This qualification aims to prepare students for either higher study or employment by acquiring scientific skills and experience. We are privileged to be working with St Barts Healthcare Trust as an industrial placement partner for this course.

PLUMBING AND HEATING ENGINEERING

Students not only learn about vital components of plumbing and heating systems, their installation and maintenance, and all the attendant safety procedures, but also get to spend a high proportion of their course in an appropriate industrial placement.

