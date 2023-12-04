Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Take part in iSpring’s Corporate Training Research 2023!

iSpring December 4, 2023
Take part in iSpring's Corporate Training Research 2023!

Share your experiences for iSpring’s Corporate Training Research

Are you an L&D professional, training administrator, HR manager, or an employer? We need your insights and invite you to take part in iSpring’s Corporate Training Research! 

The survey will shed light on how companies prioritize employee training, choose learning formats, and evaluate training effectiveness. 

Rest assured that all the responses are confidential, and your personal data won’t be shared with any third parties.

As a token of our appreciation, each participant will receive an exclusive, comprehensive research report free of charge. Don’t miss the chance to gain cutting-edge insights and elevate your training programs!

iSpring

