From education to employment
Team UK Go Global for Gold

WorldSkills UK August 3, 2022
0 Comments
Dr Neil Bentley Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK

Students and apprentices from the UK will get the chance to go for gold at international skill competitions taking place across the globe in the autumn.

From European events, such as lab technician in Austria and digital construction in France, to ones farther afield, including cyber security in Korea and welding in America, a total 35 young people will be flying the flag for the UK in October and November.

The competitions are part of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, where 61 finals will take place in 15 countries with over 1,000 competitors. The multi-country international skills competition replaces the traditional biennial event usually held in one city. This year’s WorldSkills competition in Shanghai, scheduled for October, was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Representatives from all four UK nations will be vying with peers from around 60 countries to be crowned world’s best in 29 different skills. The UK will be looking to improve on a 12th place finish at the 2019 international event in Kazan, Russia and climb back in to the medal table top 10.

Having triumphed in regional and national finals, Team UK members have been training for a shot at

being crowned world’s best in their field since January 2020.

WorldSkills UK CEO Neil Bentley-Gockmann said: “After the cancellations and disappointment of the past few years, young people from across the UK have demonstrated their resilience and will finally have the chance to get out there and test themselves against the world’s best.

“Many of the team have been training for over three years and the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition ensures they will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at a world-class level and learn from the very best around the globe.

“The WorldSkills competition arena is a huge opportunity not only to raise the profile and prestige of UK skills, but to also allow us to learn from other countries and transfer those insights to drive up training standards at home and boost the economy.”

The international competition changes the lives and careers of those that compete. Team UK 2022 will be looking to follow in the footsteps of notable successes at previous WorldSkills competitions.

At the last international competition in 2019, Haydn Jakes was one of the UK’s gold medal winners when he was crowned the world’s best in Aircraft Maintenance. Since competing in Russia, Haydn returned to his studies at the University of Nottingham and was awarded an MBE in 2020.

NameCompetitionEmployer/organisationCompetition locationDates
Ross FioriJoineryNGC Carlisle CollegeBasel, Switzerland11-14 October
James BoyesCabinet MakingMonkeywood KitchensBasel, Switzerland11-14 October
Ben LewisElectronicsGower College SwanseaBern, Switzerland19-22 October
Aaron GillespieWall & Floor TilingKS Tiling ServicesBolzano, South Tyrol, Italy3-6 November
Thomas NowellPainting & DecoratingS M WilliamsBolzano, South Tyrol, Italy3-6 November
Brendan DuddyPlastering & Drywall SystemsErrigal ContractsBordeaux, France19-22 October
Lewis BatchelorMechanical Engineering: CADMerson GroupBordeaux, France19-22 October
Minahil NawazDigital ConstructionBalfour BeattyBordeaux, France19-22 October
Ewan PayneAircraft MaintenanceRoyal Air ForceCardiff, Wales1-4 November
William HuntWeldingRolls-Royce PLCCleveland, USA17-20 October
Kieran McShaneConstruction MetalworkBurnley College/ WEC GroupCleveland, USA17-20 October
Cameron MiddletonRobotic Systems IntegrationNorthern Regional CollegeEsch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg17-20 October
Adam KirkpatrickRobotic Systems IntegrationNorthern Regional CollegeEsch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg17-20 October
George SchembriJewelleryB M BijouxGeneva, Switzerland13-16 October
Lewis NewtonWeb TechnologiesUniversity of PortsmouthGoyang, Korea13-16 October
Luke JowettCyber SecurityClearBank LtdGoyang, Korea13-16 October
Sai PutravuCyber SecurityUniversity of Manchester/NW Cyber Resilience CentreGoyang, Korea13-16 October
George Hutchison3D Game ArtUniversity of the West of ScotlandGoyang, Korea13-16 October
Ellie MumbyHairdressingSibley HairHelsinki, Finland20-23 October
Hannah BeckleyFloristrySelf employedHelsinki, Finland20-23 October
Connor CrudenPlumbing & HeatingMoray College / Cowie Plumbing & HeatingLahr, Germany2-4 November
Abigail StansfieldCNC MillingBAE SystemsLeonberg, Germany10-15 October
Simona FederovaRestaurant ServicesGleneaglesLucerne, Switzerland23-26 October
Ashleigh HellowellCookingManor House LindleyLucerne, Switzerland23-26 October
Ben MetcalfePatisserie & ConfectioneryHarrodsLucerne, Switzerland10-15 October
Alex RendallElectrical installationJ Norris ElectricalSalzburg, Austria24-26 November
Lavanya HemanthChemical Laboratory TechnicianDiagnostics 360Salzburg, Austria24-26 November
Craig KennedyCar PaintingRiverpark TrainingSilkeborg, Denmark18-21 October
Josh SibleyMechatronicsToyota Manufacturing LtdStuttgart, Germany4-7 October
Oliver NewdallMechatronicsToyota Manufacturing LtdStuttgart, Germany4-7 October
Kamil ZmichIndustry 4.0Toyota Manufacturing LtdStuttgart, Germany4-7 October
Liam WhitbyIndustry 4.0Gebhardt Intralogistics GroupStuttgart, Germany4-7 October
George DenmanManufacturing Team ChallengeSwansea UniversityWrexham, Wales1-4 November
Michael JonesManufacturing Team ChallengeGE AviationWrexham, Wales1-4 November
Charles SamsonManufacturing Team ChallengeKronospanWrexham, Wales1-4 November

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Topics:
WorldSkills UK

