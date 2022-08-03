Team UK Go Global for Gold

Students and apprentices from the UK will get the chance to go for gold at international skill competitions taking place across the globe in the autumn.

From European events, such as lab technician in Austria and digital construction in France, to ones farther afield, including cyber security in Korea and welding in America, a total 35 young people will be flying the flag for the UK in October and November.

The competitions are part of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, where 61 finals will take place in 15 countries with over 1,000 competitors. The multi-country international skills competition replaces the traditional biennial event usually held in one city. This year’s WorldSkills competition in Shanghai, scheduled for October, was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Representatives from all four UK nations will be vying with peers from around 60 countries to be crowned world’s best in 29 different skills. The UK will be looking to improve on a 12th place finish at the 2019 international event in Kazan, Russia and climb back in to the medal table top 10.

Having triumphed in regional and national finals, Team UK members have been training for a shot at

being crowned world’s best in their field since January 2020.

WorldSkills UK CEO Neil Bentley-Gockmann said: “After the cancellations and disappointment of the past few years, young people from across the UK have demonstrated their resilience and will finally have the chance to get out there and test themselves against the world’s best.

“Many of the team have been training for over three years and the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition ensures they will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at a world-class level and learn from the very best around the globe.

“The WorldSkills competition arena is a huge opportunity not only to raise the profile and prestige of UK skills, but to also allow us to learn from other countries and transfer those insights to drive up training standards at home and boost the economy.”

The international competition changes the lives and careers of those that compete. Team UK 2022 will be looking to follow in the footsteps of notable successes at previous WorldSkills competitions.

At the last international competition in 2019, Haydn Jakes was one of the UK’s gold medal winners when he was crowned the world’s best in Aircraft Maintenance. Since competing in Russia, Haydn returned to his studies at the University of Nottingham and was awarded an MBE in 2020.

Name Competition Employer/organisation Competition location Dates Ross Fiori Joinery NGC Carlisle College Basel, Switzerland 11-14 October James Boyes Cabinet Making Monkeywood Kitchens Basel, Switzerland 11-14 October Ben Lewis Electronics Gower College Swansea Bern, Switzerland 19-22 October Aaron Gillespie Wall & Floor Tiling KS Tiling Services Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy 3-6 November Thomas Nowell Painting & Decorating S M Williams Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy 3-6 November Brendan Duddy Plastering & Drywall Systems Errigal Contracts Bordeaux, France 19-22 October Lewis Batchelor Mechanical Engineering: CAD Merson Group Bordeaux, France 19-22 October Minahil Nawaz Digital Construction Balfour Beatty Bordeaux, France 19-22 October Ewan Payne Aircraft Maintenance Royal Air Force Cardiff, Wales 1-4 November William Hunt Welding Rolls-Royce PLC Cleveland, USA 17-20 October Kieran McShane Construction Metalwork Burnley College/ WEC Group Cleveland, USA 17-20 October Cameron Middleton Robotic Systems Integration Northern Regional College Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg 17-20 October Adam Kirkpatrick Robotic Systems Integration Northern Regional College Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg 17-20 October George Schembri Jewellery B M Bijoux Geneva, Switzerland 13-16 October Lewis Newton Web Technologies University of Portsmouth Goyang, Korea 13-16 October Luke Jowett Cyber Security ClearBank Ltd Goyang, Korea 13-16 October Sai Putravu Cyber Security University of Manchester/NW Cyber Resilience Centre Goyang, Korea 13-16 October George Hutchison 3D Game Art University of the West of Scotland Goyang, Korea 13-16 October Ellie Mumby Hairdressing Sibley Hair Helsinki, Finland 20-23 October Hannah Beckley Floristry Self employed Helsinki, Finland 20-23 October Connor Cruden Plumbing & Heating Moray College / Cowie Plumbing & Heating Lahr, Germany 2-4 November Abigail Stansfield CNC Milling BAE Systems Leonberg, Germany 10-15 October Simona Federova Restaurant Services Gleneagles Lucerne, Switzerland 23-26 October Ashleigh Hellowell Cooking Manor House Lindley Lucerne, Switzerland 23-26 October Ben Metcalfe Patisserie & Confectionery Harrods Lucerne, Switzerland 10-15 October Alex Rendall Electrical installation J Norris Electrical Salzburg, Austria 24-26 November Lavanya Hemanth Chemical Laboratory Technician Diagnostics 360 Salzburg, Austria 24-26 November Craig Kennedy Car Painting Riverpark Training Silkeborg, Denmark 18-21 October Josh Sibley Mechatronics Toyota Manufacturing Ltd Stuttgart, Germany 4-7 October Oliver Newdall Mechatronics Toyota Manufacturing Ltd Stuttgart, Germany 4-7 October Kamil Zmich Industry 4.0 Toyota Manufacturing Ltd Stuttgart, Germany 4-7 October Liam Whitby Industry 4.0 Gebhardt Intralogistics Group Stuttgart, Germany 4-7 October George Denman Manufacturing Team Challenge Swansea University Wrexham, Wales 1-4 November Michael Jones Manufacturing Team Challenge GE Aviation Wrexham, Wales 1-4 November Charles Samson Manufacturing Team Challenge Kronospan Wrexham, Wales 1-4 November

