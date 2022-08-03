Team UK Go Global for Gold
Students and apprentices from the UK will get the chance to go for gold at international skill competitions taking place across the globe in the autumn.
From European events, such as lab technician in Austria and digital construction in France, to ones farther afield, including cyber security in Korea and welding in America, a total 35 young people will be flying the flag for the UK in October and November.
The competitions are part of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, where 61 finals will take place in 15 countries with over 1,000 competitors. The multi-country international skills competition replaces the traditional biennial event usually held in one city. This year’s WorldSkills competition in Shanghai, scheduled for October, was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Representatives from all four UK nations will be vying with peers from around 60 countries to be crowned world’s best in 29 different skills. The UK will be looking to improve on a 12th place finish at the 2019 international event in Kazan, Russia and climb back in to the medal table top 10.
Having triumphed in regional and national finals, Team UK members have been training for a shot at
being crowned world’s best in their field since January 2020.
WorldSkills UK CEO Neil Bentley-Gockmann said: “After the cancellations and disappointment of the past few years, young people from across the UK have demonstrated their resilience and will finally have the chance to get out there and test themselves against the world’s best.
“Many of the team have been training for over three years and the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition ensures they will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at a world-class level and learn from the very best around the globe.
“The WorldSkills competition arena is a huge opportunity not only to raise the profile and prestige of UK skills, but to also allow us to learn from other countries and transfer those insights to drive up training standards at home and boost the economy.”
The international competition changes the lives and careers of those that compete. Team UK 2022 will be looking to follow in the footsteps of notable successes at previous WorldSkills competitions.
At the last international competition in 2019, Haydn Jakes was one of the UK’s gold medal winners when he was crowned the world’s best in Aircraft Maintenance. Since competing in Russia, Haydn returned to his studies at the University of Nottingham and was awarded an MBE in 2020.
|Name
|Competition
|Employer/organisation
|Competition location
|Dates
|Ross Fiori
|Joinery
|NGC Carlisle College
|Basel, Switzerland
|11-14 October
|James Boyes
|Cabinet Making
|Monkeywood Kitchens
|Basel, Switzerland
|11-14 October
|Ben Lewis
|Electronics
|Gower College Swansea
|Bern, Switzerland
|19-22 October
|Aaron Gillespie
|Wall & Floor Tiling
|KS Tiling Services
|Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy
|3-6 November
|Thomas Nowell
|Painting & Decorating
|S M Williams
|Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy
|3-6 November
|Brendan Duddy
|Plastering & Drywall Systems
|Errigal Contracts
|Bordeaux, France
|19-22 October
|Lewis Batchelor
|Mechanical Engineering: CAD
|Merson Group
|Bordeaux, France
|19-22 October
|Minahil Nawaz
|Digital Construction
|Balfour Beatty
|Bordeaux, France
|19-22 October
|Ewan Payne
|Aircraft Maintenance
|Royal Air Force
|Cardiff, Wales
|1-4 November
|William Hunt
|Welding
|Rolls-Royce PLC
|Cleveland, USA
|17-20 October
|Kieran McShane
|Construction Metalwork
|Burnley College/ WEC Group
|Cleveland, USA
|17-20 October
|Cameron Middleton
|Robotic Systems Integration
|Northern Regional College
|Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
|17-20 October
|Adam Kirkpatrick
|Robotic Systems Integration
|Northern Regional College
|Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
|17-20 October
|George Schembri
|Jewellery
|B M Bijoux
|Geneva, Switzerland
|13-16 October
|Lewis Newton
|Web Technologies
|University of Portsmouth
|Goyang, Korea
|13-16 October
|Luke Jowett
|Cyber Security
|ClearBank Ltd
|Goyang, Korea
|13-16 October
|Sai Putravu
|Cyber Security
|University of Manchester/NW Cyber Resilience Centre
|Goyang, Korea
|13-16 October
|George Hutchison
|3D Game Art
|University of the West of Scotland
|Goyang, Korea
|13-16 October
|Ellie Mumby
|Hairdressing
|Sibley Hair
|Helsinki, Finland
|20-23 October
|Hannah Beckley
|Floristry
|Self employed
|Helsinki, Finland
|20-23 October
|Connor Cruden
|Plumbing & Heating
|Moray College / Cowie Plumbing & Heating
|Lahr, Germany
|2-4 November
|Abigail Stansfield
|CNC Milling
|BAE Systems
|Leonberg, Germany
|10-15 October
|Simona Federova
|Restaurant Services
|Gleneagles
|Lucerne, Switzerland
|23-26 October
|Ashleigh Hellowell
|Cooking
|Manor House Lindley
|Lucerne, Switzerland
|23-26 October
|Ben Metcalfe
|Patisserie & Confectionery
|Harrods
|Lucerne, Switzerland
|10-15 October
|Alex Rendall
|Electrical installation
|J Norris Electrical
|Salzburg, Austria
|24-26 November
|Lavanya Hemanth
|Chemical Laboratory Technician
|Diagnostics 360
|Salzburg, Austria
|24-26 November
|Craig Kennedy
|Car Painting
|Riverpark Training
|Silkeborg, Denmark
|18-21 October
|Josh Sibley
|Mechatronics
|Toyota Manufacturing Ltd
|Stuttgart, Germany
|4-7 October
|Oliver Newdall
|Mechatronics
|Toyota Manufacturing Ltd
|Stuttgart, Germany
|4-7 October
|Kamil Zmich
|Industry 4.0
|Toyota Manufacturing Ltd
|Stuttgart, Germany
|4-7 October
|Liam Whitby
|Industry 4.0
|Gebhardt Intralogistics Group
|Stuttgart, Germany
|4-7 October
|George Denman
|Manufacturing Team Challenge
|Swansea University
|Wrexham, Wales
|1-4 November
|Michael Jones
|Manufacturing Team Challenge
|GE Aviation
|Wrexham, Wales
|1-4 November
|Charles Samson
|Manufacturing Team Challenge
|Kronospan
|Wrexham, Wales
|1-4 November
