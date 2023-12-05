Telford hospital staff welcome first cohort of T-Level students

Telford College’s T-Level health students have thanked staff for the ‘lovely warm welcome’ they received during their first week of work placement at local hospitals.

A total of 19 students from the college spent a week at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital, taking on a variety of roles, and will now be spending a day a week on site until March.

Ruth Field, T-Level industry placement co-ordinator for health at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said the students commented on the ‘lovely warm welcome’ they had received from hospital staff.

“Having the students in an industry placement allows them to see first hand how the theory they have been taught in college is used in practice to ensure patient safety and quality of care.

“They are being supported in practice by the pre-registration education team and the industry placement co-ordinator who visits them regularly whilst in placement.

“We have had some lovely comments from the students, who said they can’t wait to be a part of the team.

“They said the T-Level course was a good way to learn – because it gives students chance to see how things actually happen.”

T-Levels are a new, more hands-on alternative to A levels, with a focus on developing vocational skills. Students spend 20% of their study time in a meaningful industry placement to put their skills into action.

Sarah Davies, director of health and social care at Telford College, said:

“We’re delighted to have received such positive comments from students after their first placement.

“Eventually, as the T-Level programme progresses, they will be on rotation and get chance to work not only at our local hospitals, but out in the community as well.”

Telford College has invested £430,000 in the creation of a new Clinical Skills Centre at its Wellington campus, to be used by T-Level health students.

It gives them experience of a realistic clinical environment and includes two ‘skills rooms’ – a four-bed hospital ward, and a two-bed maternity environment.

Published in