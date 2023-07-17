Ten Students from NPTC Group of College among WorldSkills UK National Finalists

Ten students from NPTC Group of Colleges have been announced among the 442 finalists for the WorldSkills UK National Finals which will be held between the 14th and 17th of November at colleges, independent training providers and universities across Greater Manchester. The finalists will compete in 51 skills, ranging from digital construction, health and social care and additive manufacturing to metal fabrication and cyber security.

We offer our congratulations to our finalists:

Toni Borgia – Accountancy Technician

– Accountancy Technician Elena Cioata – Accountancy Technician

– Accountancy Technician Rebecca Smith – Accountancy Technician

– Accountancy Technician Jazmin Williams – Confectionery and Patisserie

– Confectionery and Patisserie Jordan Lingham – Automotive Body Repair

– Automotive Body Repair Victoria Steele – Automotive Refinishing

– Automotive Refinishing Gabrielle Wilson – Culinary Arts

– Culinary Arts Joshua Miles – Foundation Skills: Horticulture

– Foundation Skills: Horticulture Morgan Davies – Laboratory Technician

– Laboratory Technician Leon Cook – Web Development

The finalists will be part of a 112-strong Welsh team of students and apprentices, making up a quarter of the field, who will be battling it out for the top spot at the upcoming competition.

Following the competition, the medallists will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, 17th of November at Bridgewater Hall.

As well as boosting their skills and confidence, competitors who impress under the pressure of a national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK at the “Skills Olympics” in Shanghai 2026.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“I offer my congratulations to all of the National Finalists. We know our competition-based training programmes deliver real value and benefits to the young person taking part, but the programmes also provide opportunities for the development of their educators and trainers in delivering training that meets the latest industry standards.

“The young people that take part in our national programme are a true inspiration and demonstrate the skills we have in the UK. As well as giving them the chance to shine we will be sharing their career journeys and success stories, so we can inspire more young people, from all backgrounds, to see that an apprenticeship or technical education is a first-class route to success in work and life.”

Edward Jones, Skills Champion for NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“The fact that so many of our students have progressed to the national finals speaks volumes about not only the commitment these students show to their trades but also about the quality of the teaching and training that takes place at the College. We consistently do well at competitions in all disciplines, but to see such a diverse range of skills coming through shows that students in all areas are trained to the very highest standards right across all our college sites.

I’m very proud of all the finalists, and it’s brilliant to see so many of the students who were medallists at the Inspiring Skills in Wales competition earlier in the year progressing on to compete at a national level.”

You can read more from WorldSkills UK and Inspiring Skills in Wales, and see the full list of finalists here.

