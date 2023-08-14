The College Marketing Network Unveils Ground-breaking National Campaign to Revive Adult Education

The College Marketing Network (CMN) is proud to announce the launch of a pioneering marketing campaign aimed at combating the declining participation of adults in education, specifically part-time courses. In a concerted effort to reignite interest and inspire lifelong learning, CMN has collaborated with over 20 of its esteemed member colleges from across the United Kingdom for this unprecedented initiative.

In the face of dwindling budgets and the formidable challenge of meeting recruitment targets, college marketing teams have united in a collective endeavour to maximize their return on investment through innovative collaboration. This strategic alliance not only reinforces the value of education but also emphasizes the significance of fostering a supportive and accessible learning environment for adults of all backgrounds.

Set to run throughout the months of August and September, the campaign is a concerted effort to reverse the trend of diminishing adult participation in education. Collaboratively crafted, this ambitious endeavour has brought together the expertise of the creative minds at media agency Forward and Thinking Limited, along with the exceptional visual storytelling prowess of Media Partnership Ltd.

What sets this initiative apart is its national scope, engaging colleges from various regions of the UK. This collaboration marks a remarkable milestone, as CMN leads the way in pioneering a unified, nationwide approach to promoting adult education. By pooling resources, knowledge, and expertise, CMN and its member colleges seek to foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development among adults of all backgrounds and career stages.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, several colleges are utilizing the ground-breaking platform “Upskill Reskill.” This revolutionary tool empowers adults to assess their existing skills and gain insights into potential career paths that align with their passions and ambitions. The Upskill Reskill platform not only assists in identifying new career avenues, but also offers opportunities for individuals to refine and expand their current skill sets, enhancing their prospects in their chosen fields.

“We are excited to spearhead this ground-breaking national campaign in partnership with our member colleges, media agency Forward and Thinking Limited, and Media Partnership Ltd,” said Emma Wilde, Executive Director at The College Marketing Network. “Our joint efforts aim to not only address the decline in adult education but to inspire a newfound enthusiasm for learning among adults across the UK.”

The campaign will span a multi-channel approach, encompassing television broadcasts, social media engagement, print media, and a comprehensive digital presence. By utilizing a diverse range of communication channels, the campaign aims to reach a wide audience and underscore the transformative impact of adult education.

As the campaign unfolds, it is anticipated that this collaborative effort will serve as a catalyst for change, inspiring individuals across the UK to embark on educational journeys that unlock their potential and reshape their futures.

The colleges involved, included: Bedford College, BMet, Boston College, Bradford College, Cambridge Regional College, Capel Manor College, Central Bedford College, Dudley College, Furness College, Halesowen College, Milton Keynes College, Moulton College, Peterborough College, RNN Group, Shuttleworth College, Solihull College and University Centre, Stamford College, Stoke-on-Trent College, The College of West Anglia, Tresham College, Warrington and Vale Royal College, Warwickshire College Group and Wigan and Leigh College.

