The Hart School celebrates as Sixth Form students secure university places and apprenticeships

The Hart School has praised the tenacity of its Sixth Form students as they move on to their next chapter after collecting exam results this week.

The oversubscribed school in Rugeley is celebrating its latest cohort accepting a range of courses across the UK and securing university places, including in Nottingham, Birmingham and Sheffield.

Other successful students have secured places on Higher Apprenticeships and start in September.

The school, part of Creative Education Trust, is not only celebrating a 100% pass rate for its Level 3 vocational subjects but a host of notable student successes at A Level too.

They include Lieah Elson, Distinction in Health & Social Care, A in Sociology, B in Psychology; Mia Smith, Distinction Health& Social Care, B Psychology, B Sociology; Sophie Oldaker, Distinction Health & Social Care, B Psychology, B Art; and Alicia Astle, with A Maths, B Further Maths and C in Spanish.

Exciting revelation for performing arts for school’s next Sixth Form cohort

Renowned for creating a bespoke curriculum for each Sixth Form intake, it is excited to announce that prospective Year 12 students can now take Double Dance Award (equivalent to 2 A Levels).

This means students can take a full Performing Arts course from this September and there is still time to apply. The move comes on the back of the school and pupils excelling in performing arts.

Principal Rachael Sandham said:

“We’d like to say thank you to all of our Sixth Form students for their hard work and tenacity. Their GCSEs, falling in the pandemic, were difficult, but they showed great resilience and tenacity throughout their two-year studies.

“Well done from us all at The Hart School and we wish you all the very best for your next chapter and in your future careers.”

Sixth Form applications can be emailed to .

For more on the school visit here.

Published in