The magnificent seven: Cardiff and Vale College students through to the WorldSkills UK Finals￼

Seven students from Cardiff and Vale College have been chosen to represent Wales at this year’s WorldSkills UK Finals.

The learners will go against the best of the best, competing against regional winners of skills contests from across the UK in their disciplines. Winners at the WorldSkills UK Finals then stand a chance of representing the UK at the ‘Skills Olympics’ – the WorldSkills International Finals 2024 which will take place in France.

CAVC’s finalists are:

Kyle Winter – Horticulture

Kharly Thomas – Horticulture

Petr Petrov – Horticulture

Ruby Pile – Restaurant Service

Aram Elbadian – Wall and Floor Tiling

Omar Waheed – Automotive Body Repair

Ieuan Morris-Brown – Automotive Body Repair

This year, colleges across the country are hosting the WorldSkills UK Finals. CAVC is the only college in Wales to host them, and will be the venue for 14 of the 62 contests – more than any other UK college.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James said: “Congratulations and good luck to our finalists! Despite the challenges of the pandemic our students have done an amazing job and to see that seven of them will be taking part in the WorldSkills UK Finals is an amazing achievement.

“I’m extremely proud of all of the students, and the staff across the College who have worked so hard and with such dedication to support our learners to get to this elite level.”

