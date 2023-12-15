The Path to Hotel General Manager: EHL Hospitality Business School launches new program for rising industry leaders

EHL Hospitality Business School launches dedicated 4-week blended program for rising industry leaders

This intensive 4-week certificate program brings together EHL’s 130 years of education excellence with immersive learning approaches to equip participants with the strategic mindset, business acumen, and leadership capabilities needed to excel as hotel general managers.

“With over 2,700 new hotels opening globally by 2024, there is an urgent need for multi-skilled leaders who can steer hospitality businesses to deliver exceptional guest experiences and efficient performance. Our new blended program upskills high-potential hospitality talent to excel as future general managers, addressing this talent shortage through tailored, world-leading applied learning ,” said Stéphane Haddad, EHL Associate Dean for Executive Education Programs.

The program’s unique experiential learning focus sets it apart, with real-world consultancy projects, and hands-on workshops. Participants gain firsthand exposure to the latest industry best practices to complement the curriculum and enhance their existing knowledge.

“Beyond gaining know-how, participants also build a global network of peers and industry contacts through a proximity with our faculty members and many guest speaker events. This multicultural exposure equips leaders to thrive in international hospitality roles,” Stéphane Haddad added.

In order to best adapt to participants’ availability, the program is spread over 4 non-consecutive weeks, with courses held both online and on EHL campus in Lausanne.

