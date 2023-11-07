The Sheffield College floristry students to compete in WorldSkills UK

Talented floristry students at The Sheffield College have been selected to compete in WorldSkills UK.

Jose Sanchez and Kirsty Noble will put their technical knowledge and skills to the test at the WorldSkills UK national finals in November 2023.

Both students are completing the Higher Diploma in Floristry, which is a Level 4 qualification.

The national finals are set to take place at colleges, training providers and universities across Greater Manchester from 14th to 17th November 2023.

Overall, around 440 finalists are competing in 51 skills competitions ranging from digital construction and floristry to cyber security and health and social care.

Jo Biddle, Course Leader, Floristry, The Sheffield College, said:

“I am incredibly proud of our students and their dedication to their studies as they continue to develop their knowledge and technical expertise whilst holding down busy jobs.”

Jo trains the college’s floristry apprentices and students at The Floristry School in Sheffield.

Jose, who is working in the floristry industry whilst completing his course, said:

“I am beyond grateful and very excited to be in another national final. It is a great opportunity to push boundaries, keep learning and improve my floristry skills.

“We have been given a brief about the designs we have to create at the national finals. I am working on each of the designs, making sure they are fit for purpose.

“Studying at Level 4 really pushes all the boundaries and makes you explore your creativity a whole lot more,” explained Jose, who is a senior florist at Mary Mary Floral Designs in Liverpool.

Jose, who commutes to Sheffield one day a week, added:

“Coming up with new designs every week expands your knowledge and improves your floristry skills.

“Taking part in competitions also boosts your skills, creativity and self confidence. It is a great way to network and meet amazing floral designers.”

The Higher Diploma in Floristry is a university level qualification aimed at those working in the industry who want to develop their technical as well as business skills.

