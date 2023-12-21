The Workforce Development Trust publishes annual impact report

Bristol-based charity The Workforce Development Trust has published its annual impact report.

The Workforce Development Trust is the parent organisation of Skills for Health, Skills for Justice, SFJ Awards and People 1st International and delivers specialist, targeted skills interventions to support a variety of frontline public services.

In the year to 30th September 2023, the Trust’s group of companies enabled 138,000 individuals to improve their skills, including tens of thousands working for the NHS.

Over the same period, The Workforce Development Trust played an important role in helping to expand the public sector workforce in key areas, with 850 new probation officers, 700-plus emergency services staff and 600 custody and detention workers having joined their respective services.

This year, the group spearheaded plans to deliver an additional 1,000 new apprenticeships in the NHS each and every year, as well as developing the Peer Worker apprenticeship, which will help those who have experienced health or social problems to move forward into employment by providing peer support and trauma-informed care.

As a trusted partner of the NHS, The Workforce Development Trust played an active role in ensuring that 100,000 healthcare workers were able to fulfil their statutory and mandatory training, delivering over 850,000 courses from October 2022 to September of the following year.

Moreover, through a raft of improvements made to their eLearning content, the organisation estimates that approximately 140,000 hours of healthcare workers’ time was saved which would otherwise have been spent on training.

Internationally, the group has worked with governments in Latin America and the Caribbean to help disadvantaged young people and women into employment.

John Rogers, Chief Executive of The Workforce Development Trust, comments:

“We are proud to be working alongside organisations to help them navigate the rapidly changing landscape, co-creating transformational solutions to build a skilled, resilient and sustainable workforce.

“Our impact report provides a glimpse into the many ways that we have supported the skills development of individuals and teams across a broad range of sectors, both in the UK and internationally over the past year.

“Our success demonstrates the tremendous range of experience and capabilities of our team who work with integrity, passion and purpose, aligned to our values and charitable aims.

“Through our brands under the Workforce Development Trust, we have a deep history of supporting employers to improve skills and enhance jobs. I am very proud of what we’ve collectively achieved this year and the role we have played in influencing and increasing the effectiveness of workforce development practices and learning strategies.”

To view The Workforce Development Trust Impact Report 2022/23 visit here

