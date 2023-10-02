This is HoW we do it: HoW College shortlisted for ‘Provider of the Year’ at this year’s Worcestershire Apprenticeship Awards

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) is delighted to announce that they have been shortlisted for ‘Provider of the Year’ at this year’s Worcestershire Apprenticeship Awards .

This year will mark the ninth annual Worcestershire Apprenticeship Awards. The awards were created to bring spotlight to the best apprentices, employers, training providers, schools and apprentice champions

HoW College has always been committed to providing students with opportunities to broaden their skills and give them the best head start heading into future careers. Apprenticeships are a valued way of learning at HoW College, due to their hands on learning methods and the given chance for students to earn while they learn.

Speaking about the College’s success Peter Robinson, Vice Principal Curriculum and Standards, said:

“We are thrilled that Heart of Worcestershire College has been shortlisted in the Provider of the Year category at this year’s Worcestershire Apprenticeship Awards. These awards highlight the wonderful work being done across the county to support apprentices, employers and the fantastic working relationships that will strengthen Worcestershire’s future workforce.”

The College was nominated by facilities management provider Phosters, who added:

“Phosters have been partnered with HoW College for several years now with employees completing a variety of courses across their apprenticeship scheme.

Our apprentices have received, and continue to receive, engaging and well-structured learning programmes along with mentors who consistently provide constructive feedback and a helping hand whenever required. We look forward to seeing the completion of many more successful apprenticeships with them.”

In addition to the College being nominated for the Provider of the Year award, two students have also been nominated in the Intermediate and Higher-Level Apprentice of the Year Category

To read more about Apprenticeship opportunities at HoW College, please visit here.

