Top London college offers Open Event for new students

Whatever your career goals, dare to ‘Think BIG’ with Waltham Forest College. With an Open Event taking place on Saturday 27th January, 10am – 2pm for both Adult Learners (19+) and School Leavers (16-18), you can choose the right course for you no matter what stage of life and learning you may be.

A vibrant and aspirational further education college working in close partnership with national employers, Waltham Forest College offers Vocational, T Level, A Level, GCSE, Apprenticeship, Higher Education, Access and Part-time courses. Proud to be an inclusive college, supporting and encouraging their students to ‘Think BIG’, it is hardly surprising that so many achieve their career goals to progress to top universities and enter highly skilled and well-paid employment.

Having been ranked in the top 3 colleges in London, and among the very best Colleges to study at for student outcomes, where overall achievement is 90.6%, which is 7% above National Rate. Students who come to Waltham Forest College are extremely positive about their experience and most importantly, they are successful. The College is continuing to build on its excellent outcomes for students, including a whole new generation of pupils by re-introducing A Level provision to their learners.

School Leavers can now register their interest to study A Levels at Waltham Forest College HERE.

The A Level programmes are designed to ensure that students are paired with professionals working in fields related to their intended destination. The subjects currently on offer at the College are:

Biology

Chemistry

Economics

English Literature

Government and Politics

Mathematics

Psychology

Sociology

Physics

So why study A Levels with Waltham Forest College?

More contact time than is standard while on programme, including small group seminar sessions

Small group sizes to ensure excellent outcomes for students

Mentoring from relevant, industry related professionals

Targeted work experience programmes and enrichment opportunities to make you stand out from the crowd when applying for university

An excellent track record

These Open Events provide the perfect opportunity for you to take a tour, talk to tutors, get course, support and career information, take part in fun activities and even apply for a course. Whether you’re just looking to see what the options are or you’re keen to find out more about a specific course and what it can offer you, this event it not one you’ll want to miss.

Find out more about the Open Event and Waltham Forest College at the website – www.waltham.ac.uk

To register for the January Open Event, click – https://www.waltham.ac.uk/events/1952-open-event-january-2024

