Training scheme that meets the demand for trade skills

Related Articles
CR Smith and Fife College create fast track programme for people seeking a trade
CR Smith (@CRSmithTweets) and Fife College (@fifecollege) have joined forces to create a brand new, fast-track training scheme for would-be joiners to help address the…
Fife College and Glenrothes College To Merge On August 1st
The final countdown has began this week on the August 1st merger of Glenrothes College and Fife College in Scotland. The new college will be…
Principal outlines energetic new development programme
“ More than £12 million will be spent in developing one of Scotland’s largest colleges in a new expansion programme, it was revealed last week.…
Innovative degree programme helps Fife businesses revitalise local economy
Local businesses will have an opportunity to upskill their workforce this January, with the launch of a BA Business and Enterprise degree programme. The BA…
Fife College starts delivery of SCQF Level 4 & 5 Foundation Apprenticeships
Fife College has begun the delivery of SCQF Level 4 and 5 Foundation Apprenticeships for S3 to S6 school pupils across the Fife region. In…
Fife College pushes to fill skills gap in digital sector
Fife College (@fifecollege) is encouraging those looking for a new start to consider a career in the digital sector in order to fill the current…
Responses