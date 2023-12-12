UCG apprentices nominated for prestigious prize

United Colleges Group (UCG) would like to congratulate two of its learners after they were nominated for the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ prize at the West London Business Awards.

Lewis Chappin, who is studying Level 3 Installation and Maintenance Electrician, and Hasmeta Yadev, Business Administrator Level 3 are both in the running to take the top spot in their category in what promises to be a special occasion on Friday, February 16 at Twickenham Stadium.

The 2024 awards, as with previous years, will celebrate talent, entrepreneurship and excellence to a national and international audience. A milestone event in the region’s business calendar, it recognises the outstanding achievements of organisations and individuals.

West London Business held a Christmas Reception at the House of Commons on Tuesday, December 5 to celebrate all of the finalists — and Lewis was among the guests who attended the fantastic occasion with his employers Danbro Electrical Services.

Lewis joined Danbro in August this year after having been made redundant by a previous electrical company which went into liquidation.

A spokesperson from Danbro said:

“In a very short space of time, Lewis has shown the team how committed he is to getting his training completed.

“He is working closely with the electricians and other members of the company and is clearly a very bright and capable young person.

“We are very pleased he has joined our business and are excited for his future with the company.”

Hasmeta applied for an apprenticeship position at the college Apprenticeship Administrator in 2020 at the age of 52. She is a wife, mother and grandmother and decided she wanted to create a new career path for herself in business administration.

During her apprenticeship as an administrator, she was promoted to become the End Point Assessment Coordinator for the college group which involves coordinating end point assessments for more than 400 apprentices.

“Hasmeta exceeds the expectations of her colleagues and apprentices every day,” said Luci Ord, Director of Business Development from UCG.

“The impact she has had on the business since she started has been significant —she is an inspiration to her colleagues and apprentices and is the ultimate success story we aspire all of our apprentices to be.”

