UCL Global Business School for Health partners with Middle East medical group HMG to train leaders

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (HMG) strikes partnership with UCL Global Business School for Health to train its hospital executives

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (HMG) stands for quality and medical excellence since 1997. As a publicly listed organization, HMG owns and operates over 20 hospitals and medical facilities and is planning to open multiple new facilities in the coming years. HMG is currently operating in Riyadh, Qassim Khobar, Dubai, and Bahrain as well as expanding to Eastern and Western regions of KSA.

HMG is seeking to invest in its people by cultivating high-performing leaders from within its organization. UCL Global Business School for Health (UCL GBSH) in collaboration with HMG aims to empower HMG leaders to develop the knowledge, skills, and mindsets to effectively lead this exceptional organization.

The UCL Global Business School for Health, the world’s first business school totally dedicated to health and healthcare, will deliver two bespoke educational programs:

1. Healthcare Business Administration Program (HBA) delivered in person in Riyadh and London.

This program offers a customized senior executive leadership experience over a three-week period; it is designed for senior hospital executives who need cutting-edge knowledge and skills coupled with academic rigor for leading the development and operations of hospitals and clinics for the future in the Middle East and beyond.

The Healthcare Business Administration program aims to educate senior leaders at HMG on critical aspects of leadership for healthcare. The program is intended to solidify the quality of healthcare management across the organization. The week in London is specifically designed to expose these senior executives to the innovation and technology that is leading the ways hospitals will be managed for making a difference in patients’ experience and outcomes.

2. HMG Business School Program (HBS) delivered online.

This program will provide aspiring and current managers at the mid-career level with a comprehensive understanding of the contemporary healthcare landscape while developing their leadership and management skills for 21st century healthcare challenges.

Participants learn the principles and practices that make up effective and efficient healthcare management. The program is designed to increase participants’ exposure to the rapidly transforming healthcare sector.

Professor Nora Ann Colton, Director of the UCL Global Business School for Health, said:

“As the Director of the UCL Global Business School for Health, I am delighted that we are able to collaborate with such an esteemed hospital group as Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (HMG), the largest provider of private healthcare services in the Middle East, in providing customized executive education training. I truly believe that our world-leading interdisciplinary academics can add exceptional value for HMG, particularly at this time when it is experiencing significant growth.”

Faisal Abdullah Al-Nassar, CEO of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (HMG), said:

“As a group we have always prioritized investing in our employees through career training and advancement opportunities. We are pleased to announce our collaboration with the UCL Global Business School for Health (UCL GBSH). Through this promising partnership, we will be offering our employees two customized HMG Leadership Development Programs taught by the UCL faculty to over 100 of our high performing HMG employees.

“These programs represent a significant investment in growing our leaders from within to continue to deliver on our vision to be the most trusted healthcare provider in medical excellence and patient experience globally.”

