UK gold rush as young stars celebrate success at WorldSkills UK national finals

Youngsters from across the UK are celebrating winning gold in skills competitions in a host of disciplines, including in cutting edge sectors such as digital, media, computing and robotics.

More than 500 students and apprentices took part in finals in over 60 disciplines at seven venues across the UK in November. Finalists underwent a seven-month process of regional heats and intensive training before competing in the finals.

They learned of their victory during a special live programme from Channel 4’s Packed Lunch studios, presented by Steph McGovern. The full list of winners is available here.

Victories were celebrated across the regions and nations of the UK. Youngsters in Northern Ireland took gold in 10 competitions, including Industrial Robotics and Laboratory Technician. Young Scots also triumphed in 10 events including Digital Media Production and web development, while Welsh students come out top in an impressive 13 competitions, including 3D Digital Game Art and Aircraft Maintenance. Success in England covered Durham to the South West and everywhere in between.

Steph McGovern said:

“Skills have the power to transform lives and economies. These competitions have proved that the UK is brimming with brilliant young people doing exceptional things. Everyone who competes in WorldSkills UK’s competitions should be celebrated. We need to ensure that their achievements encourage others to follow in their footsteps.”

WorldSkills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge said:

“What a performance. All the winners should be rightly delighted with their result and gold medal. Being crowned best in the UK is no mean feat, especially with all the disruptions and difficulties they have had to overcome in recent years. Everyone who put themselves forward for the WorldSkills UK competitions this year is a real inspiration and should be proud of their efforts. Skills are the lifeblood of every economy, creating high quality jobs, rewarding careers, inward investment and growth.”

Published in