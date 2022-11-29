UK Places tenth in the World

The UK has placed tenth in the world following the WorldSkills 2022 Special Edition which drew to a close this weekend in Salzburg, Austria.

Medal winning performances by Team UK, including gold medals in Aircraft Maintenance, Cabinet Making and bronze medals in Industry 4.0, Jewellery and Car Painting, saw the UK demonstrate excellence in skills on the world stage.

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“To climb back into the world’s top 10 is a phenomenal achievement from the young women and men in Team UK. Despite all the difficulties, distractions and cancellations of the past few years, they have shown their true quality and real fortitude to achieve so much.

“Every member of Team UK has demonstrated excellence in their skill. We delivered the best ever performance for the UK in digital skills, positioning 4th in the world, ahead of countries including Singapore and Germany. While half of Team UK attained the world class standard in future skills including cyber security and web technologies. This performance gives us a fantastic platform to raise standards in technical education and apprenticeships right across the UK.

“We know that employers are urgently demanding access to world-class skills to be internationally competitive and that is why within the next six months we will be sharing with our partners the global insights that we have gleaned from the WorldSkills 2022 event across the UK’s skills systems. It is our ambition that world-class practices in cyber security, laboratory skills and industrial robotics can be employed in training benefitting young people studying those skills as soon as possible. We will also be celebrating the members of Team UK and using their fantastic achievements to inspire more young women and men to consider an apprenticeship and technical training as a route to great career success.

“Successfully training young people to meet global industry standards, through our international benchmarking, will not only boost innovation, productivity and competitiveness, it will also help attract inward investment, bringing high-quality jobs to more parts of the UK, supporting the Government’s plans to boost economic growth.”

At the last WorldSkills Competition held in 2019, the UK placed 12th in the world. The next WorldSkills Competition will take place in 2024 in Lyon, France.

