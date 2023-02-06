UK Squad for International Skills Competition Announced

The wait is over for UK students and apprentices hoping to take the next step on their quest for international success as details of the squad for the ‘skills olympics‘ in France next year have been released by WorldSkills UK.

In total 94 young people across 27 different skills will begin an 18-month intensive training programme to try and prove they have what it takes to compete against the very best of the rest of the world in Lyon in September 2024.

Having excelled in regional and national competitions, squad members will undertake specialist training programmes with WorldSkills UK to help prepare them for competition by developing both their technical and mindset skills.

The finals in Lyon is a biennial competition run by WorldSkills International that tests young people’s skills in a host of technical disciplines. Featuring competitors and expert coaches from over 80 nations, UK competitors will have to be on top of their game in the pursuit of excellence and gold medals.

The squad will be guided through their training by a team of highly skilled trainers, industry experts, former medal winners and performance coaches to help them prepare for the pressure of competing at such a high level. The final team to represent the UK on the international stage will be announced in the spring of 2024.

After securing a top 10 finish at last year’s event, the squad is looking to further improve the UK’s standing on the global stage in Lyon. As well as improving on a 12th place finish in 2019, Team UK also secured a best ever fourth-place finish in digital skills finishing above the likes of Germany and China.

WorldSkills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge said:

“This is a life-changing moment for the 94 members of our squad. They now face months of intensive training that will take their skills to a whole new level. They have done so well to get to this stage and are fantastic examples of the very best of our further education system, but the hard work really starts now as they have an international competition to prepare for.

“These international competitions are such important opportunities to raise the profile and prestige of UK skills. Competitors have the opportunity to show off their skills on the international stage and we can transfer the insights and best practice gleaned from other countries to drive up standards at home.

“The UK secured a return to the global top 10 in the international competition last year and we were particularly pleased with a best ever fourth-place finish in digital skills. Equally as exciting is the impact our Centre of Excellence is having on thousands of students and educators around the UK.

“The success of the Centre of Excellence is down to the amazing trainers and competitors that make up squad UK, so we are delighted to be working with this group to develop the skills that will help deliver economic growth, create jobs and level up the country.”

