From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

UK TEAM FOR “SKILLS OLYMPICS” IN CHINA REVEALED

WorldSkills May 11, 2022
0 Comments
Ben Blackledge, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, WorldSkills UK
The wait is over for students and apprentices hoping to go for gold in China later this year as the UK Team for the ‘skills olympics’ in Shanghai has today (Wednesday) been revealed by WorldSkills UK.

In total 39 young people will be flying the flag for the UK in 33 disciplines over four days of intense competition from 13–16 October. Young people from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be vying with peers from more than 80 countries to be crowned world’s best in their particular skill.

Having triumphed in regional and national competitions, Team UK members have been training for the ultimate prize since January 2020. Preparation for international competition is normally a two-year programme, but the global pandemic forced the Shanghai finals, originally scheduled for 2021, to be pushed back a year.

The UK will be looking to improve on a 12th place finish at the 2019 event in Kazan, Russia and climb back in to the medal table top 10. Facing off against rivals from the likes of China, Germany, Australia, Switzerland and Japan, the UK team will be competing in skills including Cyber Security, Chemical Lab Technician, Digital Construction, Hairdressing, Mechanical Engineering and Painting & Decorating.

WorldSkills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge said: 

“After the delays and difficulties of the past couple of years, we should all be proud of the skill and determination these young professionals have shown to get out there and fly the flag for the UK. They represent the very best in their field, but will have to be at the top of their game competing against their peers from across the globe. 

“The event is a real opportunity to raise the profile and prestige of UK skills and is a life-changing opportunity for all involved. We are not only giving young people the opportunity to reach their full potential but we also believe that, working with them and their trainers, we can transfer the insights gained from competing against other countries to drive up standards at home and boost the economy.”

The biennial international contest will be broadcast around the world and change the lives and careers of those that compete. Team UK 2022 will be looking to follow in the footsteps of notable successes at previous WorldSkills finals.

At the last tournament in 2019, Haydn Jakes was one of the UK’s two gold medal winners when he was crowned the world’s best in the Aircraft Maintenance event. Since competing in Russia, Haydn returned to his studies at the University of Nottingham and was awarded an MBE in 2020.

Now also part of the WorldSkills UK training team for Shanghai, Haydn Jakes said:

“It was very exciting to be competing on such a huge international stage. It was an incredible experience that I will never forget and has boosted my career in unimaginable ways. You learn and gain so much from competing and going through the WorldSkills UK programmes.

“I am now training the UK Team and can’t wait to pass on what I learned to help this next generation of skilled professionals make their impact on the world stage. It is like nothing you have experienced before and, as well as demonstrating you have the technical skills, you have to be able to keep focus and perform under pressure.”

NameSkillHome townCollege/employerAge
George Hutchison3D Game ArtCeresCity of Glasgow College22
Ewan PayneAircraft MaintenanceSuffolkRoyal Air Force25
Graeme NevinAutobody RepairBallyclareRiverpark Training21
Matt BundyAutomotive TechnologySouthamptonSkillnet22
James BoyesCabinet MakingNorthamptonMoulton College21
Craig KennedyCar PaintingNewtownardsRiverpark Training22
Kieran McShaneConstruction MetalworkAccringtonBurnley College20
Luke JowettCyber SecurityCannockWalsall College19
Sai PutravuCyber SecurityBristolDam Alice Owen School19
Ashleigh HellowellCookingHalifaxRoyal Garden Hotel22
Lavanya HemanthChemical Laboratory TechnicianLondonMiddlesex University22
Abi StansfieldCNC MillingClitheroeBAE Systems22
Mona NawaszDigital ConstructionMotherwellNew College Lanarkshire Balfour Beatty22
Ben LewisElectronicsSwanseaGower College Swansea22
Alex RendallElectrical installationGlastonburyBridgwater & Taunton College21
Hannah BeckleyFloristryEveshamWarwickshire College Group21
Ellie MumbyHairdressingGrimsbyGrimsby Institute22
Kami ZmichIndustry 4.0SheffieldUTC Sheffield24
Liam WhitbyIndustry 4.0NottinghamHydro Extrusion26
George SchembriJewelleryMaidstoneThe Goldsmiths Centre23
Ross FioriJoineryLangleyNGC Carlisle College21
George DenmanManufacturing Team ChallengeSwanseaGE Aviation22
Michael JonesManufacturing Team ChallengeCaerphillyGE Aviation25
Charlie SamsonManufacturing Team ChallengeWrexhamMagellan Aerospace (UK) Ltd24
Josh SibleyMechatronicsBurton on TrentToyota Manufacturing Ltd23
Oli NewdallMechatronicsDerbyToyota Manufacturing Ltd22
Lewis BatchelorMechanical engineering: CADEast KilbrideNew College Lanarkshire22
Tom NowellPainting & DecoratingPenzanceTruro & Penwith Colege22
Ben MetcalfePatisserie & ConfectioneryStockportTrafford College Group20
Brendan DuddyPlastering & Drywall SystemsDerryNorth West Regional College Errigal Contracts23
Connor CrudenPlumbing & HeatingHuntlyMoray College22
Jack NewtonRefrigerationHuddersfieldCrowther & Shaw Ltd20
Simi FederovaRestaurant ServicesGlasgowCity of Glasgow College22
Cameron MiddletonRobotic Systems IntegrationBallymenaNorthern Regional College21
Adam KirkpatrickRobotic Systems IntegrationBallymenaNorthern Regional College21
Ellie RuffVisual MerchandisingNuneatonNorth Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College20
Aaron GillespieWall & Floor TilingArmaghSouthern Regional College19
Lewis NewtonWeb TechnologiesPortsmouthHighbury College Portsmouth22
William HuntWeldingBurton on TrentRolls-Royce PLC23
WorldSkills

Responses

