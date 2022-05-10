UK TEAM FOR “SKILLS OLYMPICS” IN CHINA REVEALED
The wait is over for students and apprentices hoping to go for gold in China later this year as the UK Team for the ‘skills olympics’ in Shanghai has today (Wednesday) been revealed by WorldSkills UK.
In total 39 young people will be flying the flag for the UK in 33 disciplines over four days of intense competition from 13–16 October. Young people from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be vying with peers from more than 80 countries to be crowned world’s best in their particular skill.
Having triumphed in regional and national competitions, Team UK members have been training for the ultimate prize since January 2020. Preparation for international competition is normally a two-year programme, but the global pandemic forced the Shanghai finals, originally scheduled for 2021, to be pushed back a year.
The UK will be looking to improve on a 12th place finish at the 2019 event in Kazan, Russia and climb back in to the medal table top 10. Facing off against rivals from the likes of China, Germany, Australia, Switzerland and Japan, the UK team will be competing in skills including Cyber Security, Chemical Lab Technician, Digital Construction, Hairdressing, Mechanical Engineering and Painting & Decorating.
WorldSkills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge said:
“After the delays and difficulties of the past couple of years, we should all be proud of the skill and determination these young professionals have shown to get out there and fly the flag for the UK. They represent the very best in their field, but will have to be at the top of their game competing against their peers from across the globe.
“The event is a real opportunity to raise the profile and prestige of UK skills and is a life-changing opportunity for all involved. We are not only giving young people the opportunity to reach their full potential but we also believe that, working with them and their trainers, we can transfer the insights gained from competing against other countries to drive up standards at home and boost the economy.”
The biennial international contest will be broadcast around the world and change the lives and careers of those that compete. Team UK 2022 will be looking to follow in the footsteps of notable successes at previous WorldSkills finals.
At the last tournament in 2019, Haydn Jakes was one of the UK’s two gold medal winners when he was crowned the world’s best in the Aircraft Maintenance event. Since competing in Russia, Haydn returned to his studies at the University of Nottingham and was awarded an MBE in 2020.
Now also part of the WorldSkills UK training team for Shanghai, Haydn Jakes said:
“It was very exciting to be competing on such a huge international stage. It was an incredible experience that I will never forget and has boosted my career in unimaginable ways. You learn and gain so much from competing and going through the WorldSkills UK programmes.
“I am now training the UK Team and can’t wait to pass on what I learned to help this next generation of skilled professionals make their impact on the world stage. It is like nothing you have experienced before and, as well as demonstrating you have the technical skills, you have to be able to keep focus and perform under pressure.”
|Name
|Skill
|Home town
|College/employer
|Age
|George Hutchison
|3D Game Art
|Ceres
|City of Glasgow College
|22
|Ewan Payne
|Aircraft Maintenance
|Suffolk
|Royal Air Force
|25
|Graeme Nevin
|Autobody Repair
|Ballyclare
|Riverpark Training
|21
|Matt Bundy
|Automotive Technology
|Southampton
|Skillnet
|22
|James Boyes
|Cabinet Making
|Northampton
|Moulton College
|21
|Craig Kennedy
|Car Painting
|Newtownards
|Riverpark Training
|22
|Kieran McShane
|Construction Metalwork
|Accrington
|Burnley College
|20
|Luke Jowett
|Cyber Security
|Cannock
|Walsall College
|19
|Sai Putravu
|Cyber Security
|Bristol
|Dam Alice Owen School
|19
|Ashleigh Hellowell
|Cooking
|Halifax
|Royal Garden Hotel
|22
|Lavanya Hemanth
|Chemical Laboratory Technician
|London
|Middlesex University
|22
|Abi Stansfield
|CNC Milling
|Clitheroe
|BAE Systems
|22
|Mona Nawasz
|Digital Construction
|Motherwell
|New College Lanarkshire Balfour Beatty
|22
|Ben Lewis
|Electronics
|Swansea
|Gower College Swansea
|22
|Alex Rendall
|Electrical installation
|Glastonbury
|Bridgwater & Taunton College
|21
|Hannah Beckley
|Floristry
|Evesham
|Warwickshire College Group
|21
|Ellie Mumby
|Hairdressing
|Grimsby
|Grimsby Institute
|22
|Kami Zmich
|Industry 4.0
|Sheffield
|UTC Sheffield
|24
|Liam Whitby
|Industry 4.0
|Nottingham
|Hydro Extrusion
|26
|George Schembri
|Jewellery
|Maidstone
|The Goldsmiths Centre
|23
|Ross Fiori
|Joinery
|Langley
|NGC Carlisle College
|21
|George Denman
|Manufacturing Team Challenge
|Swansea
|GE Aviation
|22
|Michael Jones
|Manufacturing Team Challenge
|Caerphilly
|GE Aviation
|25
|Charlie Samson
|Manufacturing Team Challenge
|Wrexham
|Magellan Aerospace (UK) Ltd
|24
|Josh Sibley
|Mechatronics
|Burton on Trent
|Toyota Manufacturing Ltd
|23
|Oli Newdall
|Mechatronics
|Derby
|Toyota Manufacturing Ltd
|22
|Lewis Batchelor
|Mechanical engineering: CAD
|East Kilbride
|New College Lanarkshire
|22
|Tom Nowell
|Painting & Decorating
|Penzance
|Truro & Penwith Colege
|22
|Ben Metcalfe
|Patisserie & Confectionery
|Stockport
|Trafford College Group
|20
|Brendan Duddy
|Plastering & Drywall Systems
|Derry
|North West Regional College Errigal Contracts
|23
|Connor Cruden
|Plumbing & Heating
|Huntly
|Moray College
|22
|Jack Newton
|Refrigeration
|Huddersfield
|Crowther & Shaw Ltd
|20
|Simi Federova
|Restaurant Services
|Glasgow
|City of Glasgow College
|22
|Cameron Middleton
|Robotic Systems Integration
|Ballymena
|Northern Regional College
|21
|Adam Kirkpatrick
|Robotic Systems Integration
|Ballymena
|Northern Regional College
|21
|Ellie Ruff
|Visual Merchandising
|Nuneaton
|North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College
|20
|Aaron Gillespie
|Wall & Floor Tiling
|Armagh
|Southern Regional College
|19
|Lewis Newton
|Web Technologies
|Portsmouth
|Highbury College Portsmouth
|22
|William Hunt
|Welding
|Burton on Trent
|Rolls-Royce PLC
|23
Responses