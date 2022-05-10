UK TEAM FOR “SKILLS OLYMPICS” IN CHINA REVEALED

The wait is over for students and apprentices hoping to go for gold in China later this year as the UK Team for the ‘skills olympics’ in Shanghai has today (Wednesday) been revealed by WorldSkills UK.

In total 39 young people will be flying the flag for the UK in 33 disciplines over four days of intense competition from 13–16 October. Young people from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be vying with peers from more than 80 countries to be crowned world’s best in their particular skill.

Having triumphed in regional and national competitions, Team UK members have been training for the ultimate prize since January 2020. Preparation for international competition is normally a two-year programme, but the global pandemic forced the Shanghai finals, originally scheduled for 2021, to be pushed back a year.

The UK will be looking to improve on a 12th place finish at the 2019 event in Kazan, Russia and climb back in to the medal table top 10. Facing off against rivals from the likes of China, Germany, Australia, Switzerland and Japan, the UK team will be competing in skills including Cyber Security, Chemical Lab Technician, Digital Construction, Hairdressing, Mechanical Engineering and Painting & Decorating.

WorldSkills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge said:

“After the delays and difficulties of the past couple of years, we should all be proud of the skill and determination these young professionals have shown to get out there and fly the flag for the UK. They represent the very best in their field, but will have to be at the top of their game competing against their peers from across the globe.

“The event is a real opportunity to raise the profile and prestige of UK skills and is a life-changing opportunity for all involved. We are not only giving young people the opportunity to reach their full potential but we also believe that, working with them and their trainers, we can transfer the insights gained from competing against other countries to drive up standards at home and boost the economy.”

The biennial international contest will be broadcast around the world and change the lives and careers of those that compete. Team UK 2022 will be looking to follow in the footsteps of notable successes at previous WorldSkills finals.

At the last tournament in 2019, Haydn Jakes was one of the UK’s two gold medal winners when he was crowned the world’s best in the Aircraft Maintenance event. Since competing in Russia, Haydn returned to his studies at the University of Nottingham and was awarded an MBE in 2020.

Now also part of the WorldSkills UK training team for Shanghai, Haydn Jakes said:

“It was very exciting to be competing on such a huge international stage. It was an incredible experience that I will never forget and has boosted my career in unimaginable ways. You learn and gain so much from competing and going through the WorldSkills UK programmes.

“I am now training the UK Team and can’t wait to pass on what I learned to help this next generation of skilled professionals make their impact on the world stage. It is like nothing you have experienced before and, as well as demonstrating you have the technical skills, you have to be able to keep focus and perform under pressure.”

Name Skill Home town College/employer Age George Hutchison 3D Game Art Ceres City of Glasgow College 22 Ewan Payne Aircraft Maintenance Suffolk Royal Air Force 25 Graeme Nevin Autobody Repair Ballyclare Riverpark Training 21 Matt Bundy Automotive Technology Southampton Skillnet 22 James Boyes Cabinet Making Northampton Moulton College 21 Craig Kennedy Car Painting Newtownards Riverpark Training 22 Kieran McShane Construction Metalwork Accrington Burnley College 20 Luke Jowett Cyber Security Cannock Walsall College 19 Sai Putravu Cyber Security Bristol Dam Alice Owen School 19 Ashleigh Hellowell Cooking Halifax Royal Garden Hotel 22 Lavanya Hemanth Chemical Laboratory Technician London Middlesex University 22 Abi Stansfield CNC Milling Clitheroe BAE Systems 22 Mona Nawasz Digital Construction Motherwell New College Lanarkshire Balfour Beatty 22 Ben Lewis Electronics Swansea Gower College Swansea 22 Alex Rendall Electrical installation Glastonbury Bridgwater & Taunton College 21 Hannah Beckley Floristry Evesham Warwickshire College Group 21 Ellie Mumby Hairdressing Grimsby Grimsby Institute 22 Kami Zmich Industry 4.0 Sheffield UTC Sheffield 24 Liam Whitby Industry 4.0 Nottingham Hydro Extrusion 26 George Schembri Jewellery Maidstone The Goldsmiths Centre 23 Ross Fiori Joinery Langley NGC Carlisle College 21 George Denman Manufacturing Team Challenge Swansea GE Aviation 22 Michael Jones Manufacturing Team Challenge Caerphilly GE Aviation 25 Charlie Samson Manufacturing Team Challenge Wrexham Magellan Aerospace (UK) Ltd 24 Josh Sibley Mechatronics Burton on Trent Toyota Manufacturing Ltd 23 Oli Newdall Mechatronics Derby Toyota Manufacturing Ltd 22 Lewis Batchelor Mechanical engineering: CAD East Kilbride New College Lanarkshire 22 Tom Nowell Painting & Decorating Penzance Truro & Penwith Colege 22 Ben Metcalfe Patisserie & Confectionery Stockport Trafford College Group 20 Brendan Duddy Plastering & Drywall Systems Derry North West Regional College Errigal Contracts 23 Connor Cruden Plumbing & Heating Huntly Moray College 22 Jack Newton Refrigeration Huddersfield Crowther & Shaw Ltd 20 Simi Federova Restaurant Services Glasgow City of Glasgow College 22 Cameron Middleton Robotic Systems Integration Ballymena Northern Regional College 21 Adam Kirkpatrick Robotic Systems Integration Ballymena Northern Regional College 21 Ellie Ruff Visual Merchandising Nuneaton North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College 20 Aaron Gillespie Wall & Floor Tiling Armagh Southern Regional College 19 Lewis Newton Web Technologies Portsmouth Highbury College Portsmouth 22 William Hunt Welding Burton on Trent Rolls-Royce PLC 23

