UK to showcase skills on European Stage

The UK is set to make a triumphant return to compete at EuroSkills, Europe’s largest skills event, this autumn, which is taking place in Poland for the first time.

Team UK – which heads to the EuroSkills Finals in the Polish city of Gdańsk from 5 – 9 September – will comprise of 20 elite apprentices and students skilled in a broad spectrum of disciplines from engineering to construction, digital to creative. Following success at last year’s international WorldSkills event, the UK will compete in Robot Systems Integration and Digital Construction for the first time at the European Competition.

Governments and industry will be watching with interest to benchmark how well Team UK performs compared to the country’s main European competitors. At the event, 600 skilled young professionals, under the age of 25, from 32 member countries including Germany, Switzerland and France will compete.

Over 100,000 spectators from across Poland and Europe are expected to attend this year’s finals, after the event faced disruption in recent years due to the pandemic.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said:

“Celebrating Britain’s excellence in skills isn’t just good for businesses and the economy, it makes a real difference to how vocational education and apprenticeships are perceived, raising their status and supporting our brilliant further education sector.

“My passion is backing skills so that the next generation will have that ladder of opportunity to a fulfilling career in a hugely diverse range of fields, and the EuroSkills finals help us to achieve that goal.”

Ben Blackledge, Interim Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK, which selects and trains Team UK to the highest international standard said:

“The EuroSkills Finals provides a valuable mechanism for benchmarking the quality of skills. Through its competition-based assessment of young people’s skills against European industry standards, we can compare UK standards against those in the rest of Europe and importantly bring that international best practice back to the UK through the programmes we run at WorldSkills UK.

“This will be a life-enhancing opportunity for these remarkable young people who will be competing as Team UK. They are the embodiment not only of the characteristics that we should aspire for in a young workforce, but for the UK Government’s ambitions for Global Britain too. They are leaders of their generation – and will inspire many more to walk in their footsteps. I wish them the best of luck.”

To secure a place in Team UK, the apprentices and students have been through an exhaustive selection process, taking part in the prestigious WorldSkills UK National Competitions. Following the European Finals, they will continue their training with WorldSkills UK with the aim of being selected for the WorldSkills Finals which take place in Lyon, France next year.

Team UK

Skill Name Organisation Mechanical Engineering CAD Ben Hay St. David’s College, Wales Joinery Harry Scolding Solihull College Cabinet Making Isaac Bingham Obins Specialist Joiners, Northern Ireland Electrical Installations Daniel Knox South West College, Northern Ireland Mechatronics (Team Skill) Ben Love Tameside College / Siemens Mechatronics (Team Skill) Lucy Yelland Tameside College / Siemens Hairdressing Charlotte Lloyd Reds Hair Company Plumbing and Heating Ruben Duggan Coleg Y Cymoedd, Wales Cooking Samantha Watkins Savoy Hotel Restaurant Service Daniel Davies Coleg Ceredigion, Wales Web Development Rhydian Brown P & A Education, Wales CNC Milling Alex Whitemore Babcock Digital Construction Isabelle Barron Chapman Taylor Electronics Prototyping Michael Crilley Gloucestershire Engineering Training Robot Systems Integration (Team Skill) Charlie Carson Northern Regional College, Northern Ireland Robot Systems Integration (Team Skill) Jason Scott Northern Regional College, Northern Ireland Car Painting Miguel Harvey Steer Automotive Group Painting and Decorating Dior Regan Lincoln College ICT Specialists (Team Skill) Tyler Lewis HCUC (Harrow, Richmond & Uxbridge Colleges) ICT Specialists (Team Skill) Nathanial Patrick New College Lanarkshire, Scotland

Published in