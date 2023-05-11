Shopping Cart

From education to employment

UK to showcase skills on European Stage

WorldSkills UK May 12, 2023
0 Comments

The UK is set to make a triumphant return to compete at EuroSkills, Europe’s largest skills event, this autumn, which is taking place in Poland for the first time.

Team UK – which heads to the EuroSkills Finals in the Polish city of Gdańsk from 5 – 9 September – will comprise of 20 elite apprentices and students skilled in a broad spectrum of disciplines from engineering to construction, digital to creative. Following success at last year’s international WorldSkills event, the UK will compete in Robot Systems Integration and Digital Construction for the first time at the European Competition.

Governments and industry will be watching with interest to benchmark how well Team UK performs compared to the country’s main European competitors. At the event, 600 skilled young professionals, under the age of 25, from 32 member countries including Germany, Switzerland and France will compete. 

Over 100,000 spectators from across Poland and Europe are expected to attend this year’s finals, after the event faced disruption in recent years due to the pandemic. 

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said:

“Celebrating Britain’s excellence in skills isn’t just good for businesses and the economy, it makes a real difference to how vocational education and apprenticeships are perceived, raising their status and supporting our brilliant further education sector.

“My passion is backing skills so that the next generation will have that ladder of opportunity to a fulfilling career in a hugely diverse range of fields, and the EuroSkills finals help us to achieve that goal.”

Ben Blackledge, Interim Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK, which selects and trains Team UK to the highest international standard said:

“The EuroSkills Finals provides a valuable mechanism for benchmarking the quality of skills.  Through its competition-based assessment of young people’s skills against European industry standards, we can compare UK standards against those in the rest of Europe and importantly bring that international best practice back to the UK through the programmes we run at WorldSkills UK.

“This will be a life-enhancing opportunity for these remarkable young people who will be competing as Team UK.  They are the embodiment not only of the characteristics that we should aspire for in a young workforce, but for the UK Government’s ambitions for Global Britain too. They are leaders of their generation – and will inspire many more to walk in their footsteps.  I wish them the best of luck.”

To secure a place in Team UK, the apprentices and students have been through an exhaustive selection process, taking part in the prestigious WorldSkills UK National Competitions.  Following the European Finals, they will continue their training with WorldSkills UK with the aim of being selected for the WorldSkills Finals which take place in Lyon, France next year. 

Team UK

Skill    Name    Organisation    
Mechanical Engineering CADBen HaySt. David’s College, Wales
JoineryHarry ScoldingSolihull College
Cabinet MakingIsaac BinghamObins Specialist Joiners, Northern Ireland
Electrical InstallationsDaniel KnoxSouth West College, Northern Ireland
Mechatronics (Team Skill)Ben LoveTameside College / Siemens
Mechatronics (Team Skill)Lucy YellandTameside College / Siemens
HairdressingCharlotte LloydReds Hair Company
Plumbing and HeatingRuben DugganColeg Y Cymoedd, Wales
CookingSamantha WatkinsSavoy Hotel
Restaurant ServiceDaniel DaviesColeg Ceredigion, Wales
Web DevelopmentRhydian BrownP & A Education, Wales
CNC MillingAlex WhitemoreBabcock
Digital ConstructionIsabelle BarronChapman Taylor
Electronics PrototypingMichael CrilleyGloucestershire Engineering Training
Robot Systems Integration (Team Skill)Charlie CarsonNorthern Regional College, Northern Ireland
Robot Systems Integration (Team Skill)Jason ScottNorthern Regional College, Northern Ireland
Car PaintingMiguel HarveySteer Automotive Group
Painting and DecoratingDior ReganLincoln College
ICT Specialists (Team Skill)Tyler LewisHCUC (Harrow, Richmond & Uxbridge Colleges)  
ICT Specialists (Team Skill)Nathanial PatrickNew College Lanarkshire, Scotland
WorldSkills UK

