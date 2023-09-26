UKSA announces launch of new ‘Superyacht Stewardess and Steward’ training course

UKSA has announced it is launching an enhanced Superyacht Stewardess and Steward Course in response to the industry’s demand for entry level interior crew which boast a much higher level of expertise and qualifications.

The new five-week premium programme, designed by a team of maritime experts will see students being equipped with the knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to work as a steward or stewardess in the superyacht sector. This includes being trained by UKSA’s highly experienced team to ensure exceptional levels of services and attention to detail expected onboard 7-star luxury vessels.

Will Satterly, Head of Careers at UKSA said:

“For anyone wishing to work in the interior team on a superyacht, this course is perfect to equip you with all the expertise to deliver the ultimate standard of service. Superyacht owners and guests expect first-class, and this course will fully prepare anyone wishing to embark on a career in the superyacht industry and understand the high standards required. This is an all-inclusive course meaning all food and accommodation, tuition and mentoring is included and we’re also very proud to offer one-to-one sessions and careers advice together with CV writing and recruitment support to ensure our students are given the edge.”

The course is being delivered by UKSA’s superyacht instructor team Ben and Holly Cooke of The Little Gloster, alongside the British Butler Institute, which is recognised as the leader in butler and hospitality training worldwide, and has been developed to align with the reputable IAMI GUEST Programme. Students will experience UKSA’s unique superyacht training centre which includes a fully equipped cabin and dining room, superyacht galley and laundry room to ensure each student receives a comprehensive superyacht simulation experience.

The course includes students learning the ‘5 Golden Pillars’ of service excellence, personal presentation and etiquette skills, housekeeping and attention to detail, table management and flower arranging, professional laundry duties and an introduction to food and beverage service onboard a yacht.

Ben and Holly Cooke from The Little Gloster have over 35 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and will introduce students to the world of high-end hospitality. The British Butler Institute builds on this training to ensure students are ready to work in this highly professional industry and meet the high expectations demanded of this role. The institute is a world-leader in luxury front-of-house training with clients that span the globe including royal superyachts and royal palaces.

UKSA is also proud to offer funding opportunities to many of its students to ensure training and qualifications are accessible to anyone with the desire to embark on a career within yachting or watersports. The charity recently announced 80 per cent of the September intake for its Superyacht Cadetship course are receiving funding in a move to ensure the maritime industry is accessible to as many young people as possible with UKSA providing over half of the funding towards course fees – an average of £12,000.

For more information on UKSA and the new Superyacht Stewardess and Steward Course, please visit www.uksa.org

