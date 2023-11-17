Universities selected to offer Parliamentary Studies Module from 2024/25

Twenty-three universities have been awarded the right to deliver the unique and highly regarded Parliamentary Studies Module from the academic year 2024/25.

In connection with the UK Parliament’s commitment to promoting and supporting the study of Parliament, this is the third time that Parliament has sought collaborators to teach the Parliamentary Studies Module following continued and successful engagement with universities throughout the UK since 2013.

The applications were judged by a panel of staff from the Houses of Parliament and a full list of the successful applicants can be seen below. For the first time, the panel also agreed to pilot engagement with the University of Kent’s Policy Officer apprenticeship programme. The pilot will be reviewed after two years and, if successful, could be continued until 2029/30.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Dr Lavinia Mitton, University of Kent said:

“We are delighted to have been selected to deliver the Parliamentary Studies module. This partnership recognises higher and degree apprenticeships as a new alternative route into government and politics to traditional degrees for groups under-represented in higher education. We look forward to working with both employers and students to bring greater diversity of thought into the politics sphere.”

Dr. Neil McGarvey and Dr. Mark Shephard, University of Strathclyde said:

“At the School of Government & Public Policy, University of Strathclyde we have been running the Parliamentary Studies module in partnership with the UK Parliament for a number of years on our Politics & International Relations BA (Hons) programme. This has proved to be an exciting and fruitful partnership with students consistently ranking the class amongst the best. Strathclyde students have enjoyed hearing directly from those involved in contemporary parliamentary politics in the UK including the House of Commons Speaker and clerks and library staff from both Houses. We look forward to renewing our collaborative partnership from 2024-25 and giving our students the continuing opportunity to learn about parliamentary procedure directly from House of Commons and House of Lords politicians and staff.”

Professor Edward Simpson, Lancaster University said:

“Lancaster University is very excited to be taking part in the UK Parliamentary Studies programme. This is a transformational opportunity for our students to learn about Parliament and visit and meet with MPs, Parliamentary staff, Civil Servants and attend sessions in the Commons, Lords and Select Committees. It connects our university and region to London and allows our students to feel part of a national institution and set of governmental processes. At Lancaster University, the programme will be administered by the Department of Politics, Philosophy and Religion (PPR) but also will be available to students outside of the department. With its unique interdisciplinary structure, Richardson Institute (the oldest peace and conflict research centre in the UK), its Ethics, Values and Policy Initiative and wide range of policy-relevant research and engagement activities, PPR is well placed to make the most of this opportunity for Lancaster’s students and to value the direct connection with Parliament.”

The 23 higher education institutions awarded the right to deliver the module are:

Birkbeck University of London

Brunel University London

Cardiff University

Keele University

Lancaster University

Queen Mary University of London

Royal Holloway University of London

Swansea University

University College London

University of Birmingham

University of East Anglia

University of Edinburgh

University of Essex

University of Exeter

University of Hull

University of Kent

University of Leeds

University of Lincoln

University of Liverpool

University of Manchester

University of Sheffield

University of Strathclyde

University of the West of England

